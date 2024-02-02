Mou Signed To Make Hyderabad Hub Of AI Development, Innovation

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) The Telangana governmenton Friday signed an MoU with 3AI, India's largest platform for AI & Analytics leaders and professionals, to position Hyderabad and Telangana as a global hub of Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and innovation.

The ITE&C (Information Technology, Electronics & Communications) Department and 3AI are coming together to establish and enhance the AI community and ecosystem. The MoU will also focus on building a community of AI & Analytics leaders from various enterprises and tech-service firms and local startups, as well as showcasing initiatives from the ITE&C and the Emerging Technologies Wing.

It will not only help curate and host leadership roundtables and events around AI innovation and progress, but also extend 3AI forums for building thought leadership and mindshare.

"Telangana has become the pioneer across the country for adopting and implementing exponential technology in governance. We look forward to the signing of this MoU to bring forth a new community of AI leaders and enable the state to adopt AI technologies with the help of the Emerging Technologies Wing," Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT) & Industries and Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan said.

3AI CEO Sameer Dhanrajani noted that AI has become core to businesses, society and government at large.

"AI has an innate ability to usher in massive efficiency, productivity & bring in innovation. 3AI with its wide forum and outreach with over 950 AI & Analytics leaders will closely work with Emerging Technology Wing to create AI leaders focused ecosystem creation through definitive discussions and viewpoints on AI adoption in industries and e-governance," he said.

The signing of MoU also included a leadership roundtable on "Creating & Enabling a Conducive Ecosystem & Framework for Gen AI Adoption: Strategic Perspectives". The roundtable discussed the multiple key initiatives taken by the Telangana government to address the needs and adoption of Gen AI and related innovations.

