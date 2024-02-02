Karma: Premeditated Murder - A Riveting Tale Of Love, Betrayal, And Retribution Unleashed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premeditated Murder movie poster

Brace Yourself for a Cinematic Thrill Ride as Swayde Wilson's Masterpiece Hits Streaming Platforms This February!

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart-pounding world of independent cinema, Swayde Wilson 's latest creation, "Karma: Premeditated Murder ," is set to take audiences on a rollercoaster of suspense, thrills, and unexpected twists. This highly anticipated full-feature film, written, produced, and co-directed by the multitalented Swayde Wilson, is poised to captivate viewers on major streaming platforms starting this February.About the Film:"Karma: Premeditated Murder" unravels a gripping narrative of love gone wrong, where obsession turns deadly, and choices become a matter of life and death. As the protagonist, Nicole, faces betrayal from family, abandonment by friends, and apathy from the authorities, she discovers that everything isn't always as it seems. In this thrilling tale, somebody has to pay the price, and karma is a relentless force.The Stellar Cast:The film boasts an exceptional cast featuring the 3x Diamond award-winning writer, director, and actor, Swayde Wilson. Joining him are the acclaimed actor Therron Dumas, the 2nd most hated man on Tubi, and the talented Tubi actor, Will Coleman. With the masterful direction of Tijideen Rowley and the cinematic brilliance captured by Director of Photography John "Jay Cee" Cavanaugh, "Karma: Premeditated Murder" promises to be a visual spectacle.The Filming Locations:Shot in the picturesque landscapes of Indianapolis and Crawfordsville, Indiana, the film utilizes some of the state's most iconic and historic sites. From the Creative Space owned by Randall and Leah Rosenthall to the Rotary Jail Museum under the stewardship of the Montgomery County Cultural Foundation, the movie captures the essence of its locations with stunning visuals.About Swayde Wilson: The Irresistible Force in Entertainment:Swayde Wilson, a name synonymous with excellence, emerges as a true master of his craft in the realms of independent cinema. With a track record that includes multiple Diamond and Gold Awards, Wilson's journey through the entertainment industry is a testament to his brilliance as a screenwriter, producer, director, and actor. His upcoming masterpiece, "DO or DIE," slated for filming in spring 2024, is already creating waves of anticipation.Don't Miss the Premiere:"Karma: Premeditated Murder" promises to be a gripping experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch for its release this month on your favorite streaming platforms.Media and Booking Opportunities:For media inquiries or to book Swayde Wilson for interviews and roles, contact Lady J of E.G.O. Entertainment Network at ... or call 331-465-4279.Learn More:To delve deeper into the world of Swayde Wilson, visit .Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness with "Karma: Premeditated Murder." Your cinematic thrill awaits!

Jacquie Murrell

E.G.O. Entertainment Network

+1 331-465-4279

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

Karma: Premeditated Murder Trailer