The Tony Durso Show Commemorates Seven Years As The #1 Show On Voiceamerica Network

Tony DUrso Show

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an impressive seven-year journey, The Tony DUrso Show has solidified its position as the #1 show on the VoiceAmerica Network, making waves in the podcasting world. Launched in 2015 as Revenue Chat Radio and later rebranded as The Tony DUrso Show, DUrso's captivating interviews with Elite Entrepreneurs have earned the podcast prestigious recognition.TDS has consistently ranked as a Top 100 Apple Podcast, reaching the #1 spot on Chartable worldwide in June 2022 and maintaining its dominance on VoiceAmerica for over four years running. With a remarkable 40 million total downloads and an impressive 225,000 listens per episode, the show has become a powerful platform for Entrepreneurs eager to share their stories with the world."My vision from day one was to provide an incredible platform for guests to share empowering information with listeners. I am so thankful for all those who have helped our program grow." said Tony DUrso.Notable guests on the program have included luminaries such as Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, Kevin Harrington, and Wesley Snipes.Apart from the podcast's success, Tony DUrso is a recognized authority in the realms of social media marketing and podcast growth. His company offers Social Media Marketing services to help individuals expand their online presence and amplify their podcast reach.In addition to his podcasting endeavors, Tony is a 3x bestselling author. His recent release, "The Visionary CEO," has achieved #1 International bestseller status, and he is set to launch another book soon titled "The Disciplined CEO."For more information on The Tony DUrso show, please visit -For all interviews, please call:

