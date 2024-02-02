World Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report 2024: Total Global Market Analysis And Competitive Market Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 7th Edition" report has been added to

Diagnostic testing plays a crucial role in animal healthcare, offering veterinarians a diverse range of tests for disease identification and monitoring. The efficacy of diagnostic testing relies on swift, reliable, and accurate methods, facilitating informed diagnoses.

Despite various challenges, the veterinary diagnostics market has shown consistent growth and is forecasted to continue on this trajectory. This sector presents a rapidly expanding market opportunity for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies and others who can leverage the ongoing demand to ensure agricultural productivity and address the rise in consumer spending on companion animals.

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 7th Edition meticulously examines the global veterinary diagnostics market, focusing on two key components: companion animal (pets) diagnostics and food animal diagnostics.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of major veterinary disease markets, offering insights into overall market performance and development. Key data points include:

Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2023-2028 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region, 2023 (US, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, RoW) Food Animal Diagnostics Market by Infectious Disease (Bovine Viral Diarrhea [BVD], Classical Swine Fever [CSF], Enzootic Bovine Leukosis [EBL], Infectious Bovine Tracheitis [IBR], Porcine Coronavirus Diseases [PEDv, PDCoV, TGE], Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome [PRRS], Pseudorabies/Aujeszky's, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies [TSEs], Other), 2023

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics contains the following market data points for both the food animal and companion animal segments:



Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2023-2028

Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation, 2023 (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Assays and Instruments, Non-Infect Immunodiagnostics, and Other Analyzers and Reagents)

Market Size and Growth for United States Diagnostic Testing Market, 2023-2028

Market Size and Growth for European Diagnostics Testing Market (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe), 2023-2028

Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing Market (Australia, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), 2023-2028

Market Size and Growth for Latin America Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), 2023-2028

Market Size and Growth for Rest of World Diagnostic Testing Market (including Canada), 2023-2028 RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent, 2023

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies and Products

Size and Growth of the Market

Scope and Methodology Competitive Landscape

Chapter 2: Veterinary Diagnostic Products



Background

Diagnostic Methods

Immunodiagnostics

Elisa/Celisa

Lateral Flow Tests

Non-Infectious Immunoassays

Fluorescent Antibody

Indirect Fluorescent Antibody

Complement Fixation

Agar Gel Immunodiffusion

Agglutination

Serum/Virus Neutralization

Immunohistochemistry

Microbiology

Molecular Tests

PCR/QPCR

Blots

Microarrays

Sequencing

Clinical Chemistry

Urinalysis

Hematology

Major Veterinary Diseases Leading Licensed Tests

Chapter 3: Companion Animal Diagnostics Market



Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of World

Market Factors

POC Diagnostics

COVID-19

Veterinary Telemedicine

Veterinary Visits and Laboratory Requisitions

Veterinary Staffing Issues

Veterinary Colleges Step Up

Equine Care is Challenging

Long-Term Trends in Companion Animal Healthcare

End-users Regulation

Chapter 4: Food Animal Diagnostics Market



Regional Analysis

Europe

United States

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of World

Market Factors

Food Animal Diagnostics in an Age of Globalization

Staffing

End-user Markets and Advancements Regulation

Chapter 5: Total Global Market Analysis and Competitive Market Shares



Major Veterinary Diseases

Market Performance and Development

Market Factors

Drivers and Limiters of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market

New Trends

AI in Veterinary Medicine

Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Technological Advancements

Transgenic Technology

Mobile Veterinary Startups

At-Home Diagnostic Testing

Major Findings Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6: Company Profiles



Agrolabo S.p.A.

Antech

Bionote

EKF Diagnostics

Eurolyser Diagnostica

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Heska Corporation

IDEXX

ID

Indical Bioscience

LexaGene

Mars Petcare

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Neogen Corporation

Randox

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

URIT

Virbac Corporation Zoetis Inc

