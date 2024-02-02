HOPE For Prisoners Welcomes Chad Hirschi To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPE for Prisoners (HFP), a Nevada-based nonprofit providing formerly incarcerated people with long-term support and

services, announced today the appointment of Chad Hirschi

to its Board of Directors.



Chad Hirschi is an entrepreneur who constantly seeks ways to create, build, mold, and inspire. As CEO and Owner of Hirschi Companies, Mr. Hirschi has grown the family business from 20 hard working employees to more than 850 dedicated team members with offices in Las Vegas, NV and Phoenix, AZ. Founded in 2009 with his wife Crystal, Hirschi Companies provides services in both the residential and commercial construction sectors with Hirschi Masonry, Hirschi Trucking, Hirschi Iron, and Hirschi Powder Coating. The Hirschis also founded Hirschi Helping Hands to create unity with the Hirschi team and the community with a focus on workforce development through education and opportunity, as well as service through various nonprofits both within the community and internationally.

"Chad holds a long and accomplished record of serving our community in multiple facets," said Jon Ponder founder and CEO of HOPE for Prisoners. "His expertise in workforce development will be key to our organization as we continue to expand employment opportunities for those currently and formerly incarcerated."

It was recently announced that HPF and the Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) partnered to create the Southern Desert Vocational Village, a vocational training center based at the Southern Desert Correctional Center (SDCC) that will provide 800 incarcerated participants with skills in high-demand occupations prior to their release. The project is funded by HFP in partnership with the Engelstad Foundation and the Bill and Susan Walters Foundation and is expected to be completed in four years.

About HOPE for Prisoners:



Operating since 2010, HOPE for Prisoners is a nonprofit in Las Vegas, NV, that facilitates comprehensive reentry and reintegration services to men, women, and young adults exiting various segments of the judicial system. The vision of HOPE for Prisoners is to empower and equip men, women, and young adults to successfully reenter and effectively function in mainstream society.



HOPE's success is the result of its long-term commitment and relationship with various community partners, including local law enforcement and criminal justice entities.

