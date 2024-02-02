(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Valeo 2024 Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The 2024 Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of the major Mexican and non-Mexican (mainly United States) law firms practicing in Mexico by principal practice areas.



Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations, and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s), and Rate Year.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Mexican Firms

Basham, Ringe y Correa SC



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Bryan Gonzalez Vargas & Gonzalez Baz



Overall

Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

International Labor & Employment

Bustamante Escandon y Pareyon, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Administrative

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Environmental Finance

Cervantes Sainz



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

Communications

Contracts

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Energy

Labor & Employment

Private Equity Real Estate

Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Administrative

Capital Markets

Commercial Litigation

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Environmental

Equities

Insurance Tax

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited



Overall

Practice Areas Technology including Emerging Technology

Galicia Abogados, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Finance Infrastructure

Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Capital Markets

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance

Ishino Esquer y Armada, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas Labor & Employment

Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Administrative

Communications

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities White Collar Criminal Defense

Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.



Overall

Practice Areas

Contracts

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Intellectual Property

Labor & Employment

Tax Telecommunications

Sainz Abogados, S.C



Overall

Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Labor & Employment

Patent

Private Equity Real Estate

Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Antitrust

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Tax

Santamarina y Steta, S.C



Overall

Practice Areas

Antitrust

Aviation/Aerospace

Commercial Litigation

Constitutional Law

Corporate Governance

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Finance

Labor & Employment

Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

Sesma, Sesma & McNeese, S.C.

Overall

Practice Areas

Communications

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Labor & Employment

Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

Environmental

Intellectual Property

International

International Trade

Labor & Employment

Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

Section 2: US Firms

DLA Piper LLP (US)



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Finance Real Estate

Baker McKenzie



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Governance

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Environmental

Labor & Employment

Mergers & Acquisitions

Public Sector Tax Counsel

Real Estate Tax

White & Case LLP



Overall

Practice Areas

Capital Markets

Energy

Finance

Infrastructure Mergers & Acquisitions

Jones Day



Overall

Practice Areas

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Antitrust

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Data Privacy & Data Security

Energy

Finance

Government Affairs/Government Relations

Government Contracts

Labor & Employment

Mergers & Acquisitions Tax

Hogan Lovells LLP



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation

Compliance & Correction

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Finance Regulatory

Greenberg Traurig LLP



Overall

Practice Areas

Alternative Dispute Resolution Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Paul Hastings LLP



Overall

Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Holland & Knight LLP



Overall

Practice Areas

Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Foley & Lardner LLP



Overall

Practice Areas

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Estate Planning & Administration

Mergers & Acquisitions

Tax Transactional

Haynes and Boone, LLP



Overall

Practice Areas

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Commercial Litigation

Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Energy

Real Estate Tax

