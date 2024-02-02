               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024: Breakdown By Key Practice Areas - Commercial Litigation, Corporate Transactions & Securities, International, Labor & Employment, Environmental And Many More


2/2/2024 1:20:44 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Valeo 2024 Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The 2024 Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of the major Mexican and non-Mexican (mainly United States) law firms practicing in Mexico by principal practice areas.

Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations, and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s), and Rate Year.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Mexican Firms

Basham, Ringe y Correa SC

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Bryan Gonzalez Vargas & Gonzalez Baz

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • International
  • Labor & Employment

Bustamante Escandon y Pareyon, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Administrative
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Environmental
  • Finance

Cervantes Sainz

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Communications
  • Contracts
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Energy
  • Labor & Employment
  • Private Equity
  • Real Estate

Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Administrative
  • Capital Markets
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Environmental
  • Equities
  • Insurance
  • Tax

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Technology including Emerging Technology

Galicia Abogados, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Finance
  • Infrastructure

Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Capital Markets
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Finance

Ishino Esquer y Armada, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Labor & Employment

Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Administrative
  • Communications
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • White Collar Criminal Defense

Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Contracts
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Intellectual Property
  • Labor & Employment
  • Tax
  • Telecommunications

Sainz Abogados, S.C

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Labor & Employment
  • Patent
  • Private Equity
  • Real Estate

Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Antitrust
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Tax

Santamarina y Steta, S.C

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Antitrust
  • Aviation/Aerospace
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Constitutional Law
  • Corporate Governance
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Finance
  • Labor & Employment
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Tax

Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Sesma, Sesma & McNeese, S.C.
  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Communications
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Labor & Employment

Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Environmental
  • Intellectual Property
  • International
  • International Trade
  • Labor & Employment
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Tax

Section 2: US Firms

DLA Piper LLP (US)

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Finance
  • Real Estate

Baker McKenzie

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate Governance
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Environmental
  • Labor & Employment
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Public Sector Tax Counsel
  • Real Estate
  • Tax

White & Case LLP

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Capital Markets
  • Energy
  • Finance
  • Infrastructure
  • Mergers & Acquisitions

Jones Day

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Alternative Dispute Resolution
  • Antitrust
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Data Privacy & Data Security
  • Energy
  • Finance
  • Government Affairs/Government Relations
  • Government Contracts
  • Labor & Employment
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Tax

Hogan Lovells LLP

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Compliance & Correction
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Finance
  • Regulatory

Greenberg Traurig LLP

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Alternative Dispute Resolution
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Paul Hastings LLP

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Holland & Knight LLP

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities

Foley & Lardner LLP

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Estate Planning & Administration
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Tax
  • Transactional

Haynes and Boone, LLP

  • Overall
  • Practice Areas
  • Alternative Dispute Resolution
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
  • Energy
  • Real Estate
  • Tax

