(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Valeo 2024 Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The 2024 Mexico Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of the major Mexican and non-Mexican (mainly United States) law firms practicing in Mexico by principal practice areas.
Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations, and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s), and Rate Year.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit, and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.
Key Topics Covered:
Research and Reporting Methodology
Section 1: Mexican Firms
Basham, Ringe y Correa SC
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Bryan Gonzalez Vargas & Gonzalez Baz
Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities International Labor & Employment
Bustamante Escandon y Pareyon, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Administrative Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Environmental Finance
Cervantes Sainz
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Communications Contracts Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Energy Labor & Employment Private Equity Real Estate
Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Administrative Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Environmental Equities Insurance Tax
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Overall Practice Areas Technology including Emerging Technology
Galicia Abogados, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Infrastructure
Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Capital Markets Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance
Ishino Esquer y Armada, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Labor & Employment
Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Administrative Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities White Collar Criminal Defense
Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.
Overall Practice Areas Contracts Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Intellectual Property Labor & Employment Tax Telecommunications
Sainz Abogados, S.C
Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Labor & Employment Patent Private Equity Real Estate
Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Tax
Santamarina y Steta, S.C
Overall Practice Areas Antitrust Aviation/Aerospace Commercial Litigation Constitutional Law Corporate Governance Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Tax
Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Sesma, Sesma & McNeese, S.C. Overall Practice Areas Communications Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Labor & Employment
Von Wobeser y Sierra, S.C.
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Environmental Intellectual Property International International Trade Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Tax
Section 2: US Firms
DLA Piper LLP (US)
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Real Estate
Baker McKenzie
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate Governance Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Environmental Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Public Sector Tax Counsel Real Estate Tax
White & Case LLP
Overall Practice Areas Capital Markets Energy Finance Infrastructure Mergers & Acquisitions
Jones Day
Overall Practice Areas Alternative Dispute Resolution Antitrust Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Data Privacy & Data Security Energy Finance Government Affairs/Government Relations Government Contracts Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Tax
Hogan Lovells LLP
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Compliance & Correction Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Finance Regulatory
Greenberg Traurig LLP
Overall Practice Areas Alternative Dispute Resolution Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Paul Hastings LLP
Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Holland & Knight LLP
Overall Practice Areas Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities
Foley & Lardner LLP
Overall Practice Areas Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Estate Planning & Administration Mergers & Acquisitions Tax Transactional
Haynes and Boone, LLP
Overall Practice Areas Alternative Dispute Resolution Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Energy Real Estate Tax
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN02022024003732001241ID1107802947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.