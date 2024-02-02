Abacus Life CEO Jay Jackson Discusses Lifespan Data And Financial Planning On SPAC Insider Podcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABL) (“Abacus” or the“Company”), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, announced today that Abacus Life CEO Jay Jackson appears as a guest on the SPACInsider Podcast hosted by Nicholas Clayton and Marlena Haddad. On the podcast, CEO Jackson discusses, among other things, the de-SPAC process and the undervalued importance of longevity data.



“The biggest fear for retirees is what? Running out of money. If they had an accurate lifespan, we could actually design better financial products and allocations to that individual. As we apply this data to lifespan and financial planning, I just couldn't be more thrilled to see how that's going to grow. Not just in our business, but the industry. I think there will be a fundamental shift in how financial planning is actually done.” -Abacus Life CEO Jay Jackson

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company is democratizing the life insurance space through groundbreaking new channels: ABL Tech, ABL Wealth, and ABL Longevity Growth and Income Funds. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $4 in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Abacus Life is the only public life settlement company, trading on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker symbol ABL.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by a 100+ person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

