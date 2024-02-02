JFOODO's NATIONWIDE SAKE AND SEAFOOD PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN GAINS MOMENTUM IN 2024 WITH NYC + LA RESTAURANT COLLABS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Japanese Sake x Arctic Char (roasted beets, nine herb puree, trout roe, bonito emulsion)

NYC's The Golden Swan and LA's Son of a Gun Showcase Sake x Seafood Pairings Following Success of Prior Restaurant Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) today announces growth and momentum of its nationwide promotional campaign with the launch of two new restaurant partnerships in New York and Los Angeles. Restaurant collaborations include New York's The Golden Swan restaurant (brought to you by restaurateur Matthew Abramcyk and Michelin-starred Chef Doug Brixton) and Michelin Bib Gourmand Son of a Gun restaurant in Los Angeles (owned by award-winning chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo). The harmonious relationship between seafood and sake can be experienced via pairings at each restaurant through February 29, 2024.Sake's popularity has grown internationally, with the global sake market reaching US$9.1 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $12.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030, according to the Global Information Corporation Global Sake Market Research Report. An increasing number of restaurants are showcasing sake's versatility, especially with seafood, and spotlighting sake as a new style of pairing.The Golden Swan pairs an arctic char dish (roasted beets, nine herb puree, trout roe, bonito emulsion) with Kubota Junmai Daiginjo from Asahi-Shuzo Sake Brewing Co., Ltd. This pairing is available through February 29, 2024.According to Chef Doug Brixton of The Golden Swan:“The sake (Kubota Junmai Daiginjo) is very aromatic, and much more floral than wine. The notes – such as plum, but more specifically loquat – are much more distinctive in my opinion. I think the Arctic Char pairs well with the sake, especially the sweet floral beets that are on the dish.”Son of a Gun restaurant offers sake and seafood pairings, including Hawaiian amberjack (tosa soy, pear, shiso) paired with“Jewel Brocade,” by Dewazakura, Junmai Ginjo. The pairing is also available through February 29, 2024.“The smooth, floral, and honey notes of the Jewel Brocade by Dewazakura pair nicely with the fattiness of the amberjack, the smokiness of the tosa soy, sweetness of the pears and herbal shisho,” said Greg Inga, chef de cuisine, Son of Gun.Throughout the promotional campaign, JFOODO has partnered with some of the most coveted restaurants in the U.S. to highlight the charms of sake, including Michelin-starred restaurants Kali in Los Angeles and Angler in San Francisco, as well as critically-acclaimed San Francisco restaurant, Ungrafted, and popular New York wine destination, Claud. With these partnerships, across cities and establishments that are leaders in the American culinary scene, sake is attracting the attention of the most discerning diners. The enthusiasm for sake of the chefs, wine directors, and sommeliers and their passion for pairing sake with their seafood dishes also marks a strong milestone in the future of sake in the U.S.According to Kali Chef Kevin Meehan,“It was a pleasure offering something new to our guests – another option to white wine for our tasting menu. We educated staff about sake and diners really enjoyed trying something different.”For more information about sake x seafood collaborations and sake-related events, visit or watch the campaign video here: .ABOUT JFOODOJFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world. JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.

