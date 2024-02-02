Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance Emerges To Transform Industry Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This united group of contractors is taking a stand against greed and corruption.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the widespread problems, corruption, and scams facing the roofing and solar industry, a group called the Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance (RSRA) has started to make things better. RSRA's goal is to reform the greedy and corrupt practices that plague the roofing and solar industry.In recent surveys, an estimated 77-80% of homeowners don't trust contractors, and for good reason. RSRA wants to change that by united top quality contractors around a shared mission to provide amazing experiences to property owners. They believe that by working together, people in the industry can be better than others by solving problems together.Facing challenges is a part of the roofing and solar business, and RSRA understands that staying ahead is important. The alliance also knows that things like new technology, changes in the economy, and unethical competitors threaten their business and the consumer's experience.RSRA is different because it doesn't try to sell anything to property owners. It just wants people in the industry to work together and be better than the others by solving problems together. RSRA encourages everyone in the industry who shares it's values join its mission and make positive changes.For more details about RSRA and how businesses or organizations can benefit from their mission, visit Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance. Homeowners are encouraged to work with RSRA contractors, and like-minded contractors are invited to join.About Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance (RSRA)Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance (RSRA) is a pioneering force reshaping the roofing and solar sector. Committed to combating corrupt practices, RSRA provides a collaborative platform for industry professionals. Focused on issues like turnover rates, homeowner trust, and industry changes, RSRA aims to empower members through essential training, community support, and strategic insights. Join RSRA in transforming the industry landscape.

Adam Bensman | The Roof Strategist

Roofing & Solar Reform Alliance

...