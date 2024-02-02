Rev Up The Boating Season With Rage Powerboats' New 2024 SVL Poker Run Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark SchnepfPORT JEFFERSON , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rage Powerboats, celebrated for its 50-year legacy in high-performance boating, is excited to offer the 2024 model year of their SVL Poker Run Edition. This model, a part of the company's impressive lineup, is known for its aggressive build, a signature characteristic that has cemented its place in APBA class racing for more than two decades.The 2024 model year of the SVL Poker Run Edition is not just another boat; it's a culmination of years of expertise and passion for boating. It maintains its well-known stature with a length of 30 feet and a beam of 7'4”, offering a balanced and thrilling experience on the water. Its design features a 24-degree bottom degree, which enhances the boat's bow lift while reducing stern lift, ensuring superior handling in various water conditions.Constructed with bidirectional and tridirectional fabrics combined with a vacuum-bagged Divinycell core, this boat boasts a wood-free, all-composite build. This method ensures durability and a lightweight structure, with the boat weighing in at 4,500 lbs with the Bravo Package. Its 80-gallon fuel capacity also allows for extended adventures on the water.Recognizing the needs of boating enthusiasts to keep their vessels up-to-date, Rage Powerboats offers the option to repower existing boats for the 2024 season. This commitment to customer satisfaction and high-quality performance is a testament to the brand's dedication to their clientele.The starting price for the 2024 model year of the SVL Poker Run Edition is set at $135,000, excluding power. This price reflects the quality and performance inherent in Rage Powerboats' designs, ensuring customers receive a product that is both reliable and exhilarating.For those interested in the 2024 SVL Poker Run Edition or seeking more detailed information on customization options, Rage Powerboats invites direct communication. Interested customers can visit the official website at ragepowerboats or contact them via email at .... This approach allows for personalized assistance and ensures that each customer's needs and preferences are met, whether for leisurely cruising or high-speed racing.In essence, the 2024 model year of the SVL Poker Run Edition from Rage Powerboats is a testament to the company's long-standing tradition of excellence in the boating industry. It represents an opportunity for boating enthusiasts to own a part of this legacy, crafted with half a century's worth of knowledge, passion, and innovation in high-performance boating.

