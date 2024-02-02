Centre Notifies Appointment Of Justice Vijay Bishnoi As Chief Justice Of Gauhati HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Centre on Friday issued a notification appointing Justice Vijay Bishnoi as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium in December 2023 forwarded its recommendation to the Centre to fill in the vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court which had arisen consequent upon elevation of Justice Sandeep Mehta to the apex court.

Justice Bishnoi was appointed as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court in January 2013 and has been functioning there as a senior puisne Judge. Before his elevation as judge, he practised at the Rajasthan High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal at Jodhpur and dealt with civil, criminal, constitutional, service, and election cases.

In a statement released on the website of the apex court, the SC Collegium had noted that "during his tenure of nearly eleven years as a Judge of High Court, he has authored 652 reported judgments". "He has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice in the Rajasthan High Court. He has maintained a high order of professional ethics at the Bar and the Bench and his conduct and integrity are beyond reproach," it had said.

