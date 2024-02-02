'Slipper Garland' On Tipu Sultan Statue: Two Cops Suspended For 'Negligence'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 2 (IANS) Two police constables were suspended on Friday in Karntaka's Raichur district on charges of negligence in connection with the matter pertaining to putting a garland made of slippers (footwears) on Tipu Sultan's statue.

An official said that Ismail and Revanasidda, attached to Sirawara police station, have been suspended.

They were deputed on night duty when the incident was reported. The police had earlier arrested a 23-year-old man Akash Talwar, a resident of Siravara town in Manvi taluk, in connection with the matter.

An official said that following the incident, Superintendent of Police of Raichur district Nikhil B. had formed two special teams.

The police have also scanned CCTV footage and took three persons into custody.

Talwar was one among them and confessed to the act after being questioned by the police. He has been sent to judicial custody.

Tension prevailed in Siravara town following the incident on January 31.

After the statue of Tipu Sultan was found garlanded with slippers, a large number of people staged protest at the Tipu Circle.

They had also blocked the road and set tyres on fire at the protest site, demanding immediate arrests of those responsible.

