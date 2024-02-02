Centre Notifies Appointment Of Justice Ritu Bahri As Chief Justice Of Uttarakhand HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Centre on Friday issued a notification appointing Justice Ritu Bahri as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Kumari Justice Ritu Bahri, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," said the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium in November 2023 forwarded its recommendation to the Centre to fill in the vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court which had arisen consequent upon the retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi.

Justice Bahri was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana in August 2010 and is the senior-most puisne Judge in her parent High Court. Before her elevation as a Judge, after enrolment at the Bar in 1986, she practised at the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. Her area of practice was civil, constitutional, taxation, labour and service matters. She specialised in service and tax matters.

During her practice of 24 years she had also served as Assistant Advocate General, Deputy Advocate General, and Senior Deputy Advocate General for Haryana.

In a statement released on the website of the apex court, the SC Collegium had noted that "during her tenure of 13 years as a Judge of High Court, she authored 843 reported judgments of which 247 were delivered during last five years".

"She has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice in one of the largest High Courts in the country. She is a competent judge endowed with high level of integrity, conduct and character," it had said.

It added that the elevation of Justice Bhari would enhance representation of women among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

