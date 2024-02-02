Centre Notifies Appointment Of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh As Chief Justice Of Orissa HC

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Centre on Friday issued a notification appointing Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Judge of the Patna High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium in November 2023 forwarded its recommendation to the Centre to fill in the vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court which had arisen consequent upon the retirement of Justice Subhasis Talapatra.

Justice Singh was appointed as a judge of the Patna High Court in April 2012 and has been functioning there as the senior most puisne judge. Before his elevation as the judge, he was enrolled at the Bar in 1990 and practised at the Patna High Court. His area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal and arbitration matters.

During his practice of 22 years, he had also served as Additional Advocate General for Bihar since December 2010 till his elevation as a judge of the high court.

In a statement released on the website of the apex court, the SC Collegium had noted that "during his tenure of more than 11 years as a judge of high court, he authored 1,246 reported judgments, of which 562 were delivered during the last five years".

"He has maintained a high standard of professional ethics at the Bar and Bench and enjoys good reputation for conduct and integrity," it had said.

It added that the SC Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that at present the Patna High Court has no representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts.

