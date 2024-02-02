               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Opens The Market


2/2/2024 12:46:06 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Michael
Kovacs, Chief Executive Officer, Harvest
ETFs, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the launch of the Harvest Premium Yield 7-10 Year Treasury ETF (TSX: HPYM & HPYM.U) and Harvest Canadian T-Bill ETF (TSX: TBIL).

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors as of January 31, 2024.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Opens the Market Friday, February 2, 2024

To learn more, please visit .

