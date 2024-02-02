(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Michael
Kovacs, Chief Executive Officer, Harvest
ETFs, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the launch of the Harvest Premium Yield 7-10 Year Treasury ETF (TSX: HPYM & HPYM.U) and Harvest Canadian T-Bill ETF (TSX: TBIL).
Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors as of January 31, 2024.
Continue Reading
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Opens the Market Friday, February 2, 2024
To learn more, please visit .
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit .
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
MENAFN02022024003732001241ID1107802906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.