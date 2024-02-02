Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Opens The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Michael

Kovacs, Chief Executive Officer, Harvest

ETFs, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the launch of the Harvest Premium Yield 7-10 Year Treasury ETF (TSX: HPYM & HPYM.U) and Harvest Canadian T-Bill ETF (TSX: TBIL).

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.9 billion in assets for Canadian Investors as of January 31, 2024.

