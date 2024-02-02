(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CTEK's expert advice on preparing your vehicle for Winter Driving

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK , the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has some useful advice on keeping your vehicle's battery in the best of health for worry free driving this winter. Don't get stuck in the cold unable to start your vehicle by leaving

vehicle maintenance to the last minute. As cold fronts continue to sweep the nation, being prepared is the best defense to staying safe.

CTEK Says: Stay Safe Driving This Winter

"In cold weather, your vehicle's battery needs to work much harder, and your alternator might only be charging it up to around 60% of its capacity. This could mean that your engine is using up to 5-10 additional horsepower and burning more fuel," says Bobbie

DuMelle,

President of CTEK North America, says, "So, not only is your battery underperforming, but it could also lead to an expensive breakdown."

Following are some tips from CTEK to ensure your vehicle will start in the cold.

Charge before you go

Make sure your battery is fully charged and in top condition before you leave home. When plugged into the power outlet or another power source, a smart battery charger like CTEK's MXS 5.0 will check how much charge you have in your battery and get you fully charged for your trip.

CTEK's MXS 5.0 has automatic built-in

temperature sensing capabilities

making it perfect for winter charging, and is so easy to use – just connect it, power it up then leave it to do the rest. The CTEK MXS 5.0 is an advanced microprocessor-controlled battery charger that delivers automatic charging, maintenance and reconditioning for lead acid vehicle and motorcycle batteries, from 1.2-110Ah. The MXS 5.0 uses CTEK's patented float/pulse system, which is the most efficient maintenance mode when a battery is connected for long periods.

Vehicle Emergency Kit

In preparation for a winter road trip, most drivers put together an emergency kit that includes chains (if driving in the snow), first aid kit, flashlight, and water, but what about your vehicle? Instead of packing jumper cables, CTEK recommends an adaptive booster like the

CTEK

CS FREE®. The CS FREE uses revolutionary 'adaptive boost technology' to gently and safely give a dead battery enough charge to get you going in around 15 minutes. This is completely safe for the vehicle's electronics, unlike most boosters or jump starters that deliver a sharp burst of power to effectively shock the battery into life.

Take a portable charger with you

For added peace of mind, the CS FREE® is a 4 in 1 portable battery charger, maintainer, adaptive booster and high-tech portable power bank, that you can take with you on your journey even if it's only an hour away. The CS FREE also has USB-A and USB-C ports to charge your mobile phone, PC, tablet and other devices, and it can be used as a smart maintainer to keep your battery in the best of health when you're back home. Make sure you have the ultimate emergency kit in your car, the CTEK CS FREE®.

DuMelle continues, "summer heat might have put a strain on your battery, that may not become apparent until the colder weather kicks in, when you'll need more power to get the vehicle started. Not only will regular charging keep your battery in the best of health, making breakdowns less likely, it can also save you money by extending battery life by up to three times, so it is the smart choice for worry free winter driving."

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

