Coffee Meets Bagel Partners With Taelor's Menswear Rental Subscription For Valentine's Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taelor , a leading men's clothing rental subscription startup, is excited to announce its partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating app forserious relationships. This collaboration is set to make Valentine's Day more memorable for single men, offering them professional styling tips, easy access to stylish attire, and exclusive discounts. This initiative not only helps them look their best but also saves time and promotes sustainability.The partnership reflects a growing trend in dating sites focusing on enhancing members' appearance and confidence. A study by Banana Republic indicates that 67% of daters experience stress over their date outfits, and studies including Social Psychological and Personality Science shows well-dressed daters receive 27% more likes and messages. Echoing the successful collaborations seen between dating platforms and clothing rental services like Rent The Runway, Coffee Meets Bagel and Taelor, recognized by GQ as the Best Men's Subscription Box in the U.S., are joining forces to cater to the men's market."With a selection of over 350 premium brands and personalized styling services provided by both professional human stylists and AI, Taelor's rental subscription is designed to help members not only look great but also feel like the best version of themselves, boosting their chances in dating and other daily situations," says Anya Cheng, Founder and CEO of Taelor."We're excited to partner with Taelor to enhance our millions of daters' experience. With over 91% of Coffee Meets Bagel daters looking for a serious relationship, Taelor's professional styling services are a perfect match for our members seeking to put their best foot forward to a potential match," says Dawoon Kang, Chief Dating Officer at Coffee Meets Bagel.How does Taelor's men's clothing rental subscription work? It starts when customers sign up and complete a style quiz, which helps Taelor's professional human stylists and AI to curate a personalized selection of clothes based on the customer's size, style preferences, and upcoming events. The clothes, clean and ready to wear, are then shipped directly to the customer. They can wear these items for weeks and choose to either return or buy them at up to 70% off the regular retail price. After returning the items, customers receive a new shipment, keeping their wardrobe fresh and updated. In addition to renting like-new pre-owned items, members also have the option to buy brand-new eco-friendly essentials, including items like Koup's baselayer, made from recycled plastic bottles and cinnamon.Starting this February, Coffee Meets Bagel members can see Taelor's information and an exclusive deal in their app. Taelor streamlines gift-giving for busy daters with new partnerships: floral brand Designer Blooms (known for easy tracking and design accuracy), jeweler Olivia Yao (fashion/designer jewelry that's playful and has details), and men's accessories SACA (utilizing racing cars' carbon fiber materials). To celebrate, Taelor also offers a special deal for those wanting to experience our services or gift to someone special.Finding the ideal gift can be a real challenge. According to a survey by Marks & Spencer, people typically spend around 14 hours searching for the perfect gift. A report from Optoro highlights that 5 billion pounds of returned gifts are discarded in U.S. landfills each year.“Taelor's clothing rental subscription addresses this by offering a range of styles for various occasions like dates, work, or vacations, as well as a styling service. It's a time-saver and eco-friendly, making sustainable gifting easy,” says Phoebe Tan, Founder and COO of Taelor. The service features a wide selection of brands including Ministry of Supply, Marine Layer, Rails, Bonobos, Johnston & Murphy, Citizens of Humanity, Acapella, Mind Bridge and Wise River.Taelor is currently offering a special 15% discount on gift certificates with code“LOVEHIM” and 20% off clothing rental subscriptions with code“LOVE20”. Redeem these offers at .###Press Contact: Kimberly Goodnight - Media Playground PR ... 323 687 3360###About TaelorTaelor, an award-winning menswear clothing rental subscription service, is on a mission to help individuals reach their goals in a sustainable manner. Taelor simplifies daily life by providing a professional styling service, ensuring our clients look and feel their best effortlessly. Moreover, our rental model promotes sustainability by significantly extending the lifespan of garments, making a positive impact on the environment. Taelor was recognized by Business Journal as one of the Top 15 Startups to Watch in the Bay Area.About Coffee Meets BagelAt CMB, we believe that every person should be in control of life-changing decisions. All daters looking for love should be able to do so and we believe daters should also be able to align themselves with potential matches who share their support for the cause. We're helping the daters who are ready for something serious via curated community, detailed profiles and chats made for meeting.

