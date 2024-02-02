Aircraft Manufacturing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Aircraft Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aircraft manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $588.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the aircraft manufacturing market is due to the increasing air passenger traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft manufacturing market share. Major players in the aircraft manufacturing market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Aircraft Manufacturing Market Segments

By Product: Gliders, Helicopters, Ultra-Light, Passenger, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Drones, Blimps (Airship)

By Aircraft Type: Freighter Aircraft, Passenger Aircraft

By Application: Military And Defense, Civil, Commercial (Freight), Other Applications

By Geography: The global aircraft manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft manufacturing is the process of designing, developing, and producing aircraft, involving a range of activities from engineering and design to assembly and testing. An aircraft machine designed for air travel can transport people or cargo, such as airplanes, jets, helicopters, and other aerial vehicles.

