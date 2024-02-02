Healthcare Company Raises Awareness During American Heart Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of our beautiful residents sharing heart healthy tips!

As a network, the CareRite Centers is proud to recognize the importance of Heart Health during the month of February, and throughout the year.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareRite Centers, a dynamic healthcare organization that is a resource for education and overall wellness, is proud to provide continuous cardiac education and heart health awareness in observance of February's American Heart Month.Raising awareness for heart health and overall wellness has become a staple of the network, servicing the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation.In its seventh consecutive year of national support, CareRite has been instrumental in providing clinical guidance and education in partnership with renowned experts in the field of cardiovascular medicine, as well as providing comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation to help patients recover from heart attacks, bypass surgery, valve replacement/repair surgery, stent placement, as well as other heart and circulation problems.“We are so proud to be a cardiac resource for our three rings- our staff, our patients and residents, and our families,” began Chief Experience Officer Ashley Romano.“Our Three Ring logo truly represents the Heart of our Network.”The CareRite team of cardiac rehabilitation specialists designed a holistic program, including telemetry-monitored exercises, delicious heart-healthy meals, and lifestyle counseling, to meet the special needs and goals of each cardiac patient. This enables patients to recover faster and return safely to their everyday healthy lives.Additional support throughout the network includes complimentary blood pressure screenings, continuing education seminars led by board-certified cardiologists, integrative therapy sessions open to the public to promote relaxation and meditation, and a vibrant“Wear Red Day,” in which employees, residents, and family members join together in solidarity for heart health awareness. This year, the network will be wearing red on Friday, February 2nd.With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.For more information about CareRite Centers and to learn about #TheCareRiteDifference, please feel free to contact the organization's press team by emailing ....

Ashley Romano

CareRite Centers, LLC

+1 631-617-7785

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram