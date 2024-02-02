Notice To Customers Of Financial Advisor Daniel Snodgrass: Contact Klaymantoskes Immediately

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KlaymanToskes Offers Investment Loss Recovery Options for BCG Securities and UBS Financial Services Customers

National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages current and former customers of financial advisor Daniel Snodgrass who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss recovery options.KlaymanToskes reports broker Daniel Snodgrass (CRD# 4083817) has been suspended from acting as a broker by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") for failing to comply with an arbitration award and to satisfactorily respond to a FINRA request to provide information concerning the status of compliance.Daniel Snodgrass was registered as a broker with BCG Securities in Cherry Hill, NJ from 2017 to 2023. Snodgrass was terminated from BCG Securities on July 6, 2023 due to allegations that he violated the firm's policies and procedures relating to servicing a customer's account.Snodgrass was also previously discharged from UBS Financial Services in 2016 due to the firm's findings that he violated several policies in connection with his failure to conduct sufficient due diligence during the onboarding of a new client.Brokers, financial advisors, and their firms have a fiduciary duty to recommend suitable investments that are in their customers' best interests.

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...