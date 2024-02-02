Lightspeed Alerttm Recognized With Tech & Learning Awards Of Excellence: Best Of 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award Denotes Educational Technology That Exceptionally Supported Teachers and Students in 2023

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Lightspeed Systems ®, celebrating its twenty-fifth year as the global leader in providing digital safety, security, and equity solutions to K-12 education, announced its safety and wellness product, Lightspeed Alert, was recognized as a winner of this year's Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 in the Secondary Education category. These awards, bestowed annually by Tech & Learning, recognize outstanding products that support students, and teaching and learning in the past year.“At Lightspeed Systems, we are honored to receive this award for our Lightspeed Alert product,” said Brook McShane Bock , Chief Product Officer at Lightspeed Systems.“Lightspeed Alert, with its ability to proactively identify at-risk students in need, is a critical product in our comprehensive suite of edtech solutions. We continue to extend the ways we can help districts support safety in their schools, recently adding new coverage categories, Spanish-language monitoring, and tip-line. In doing so, we expand our district partners' ability to proactively support students and the entire school community.”“Lightspeed Alert provides our district with the ability to provide additional services for students in need and protection for all students,” said Rich Perkins, Director of Information Services and Network Security at Clay County District Schools (Florida).“As such, Lightspeed Alert is an integral part of the district operations for safety and security.”Lightspeed Alert Evaluates Early Warning Signs and Identifies At-Risk StudentsLightspeed Alert monitors and analyzes online activity for signals of potential self-harm, drugs, bullying, weapons, and violence, allowing for the proactive identification of at-risk students.“With students increasingly confiding in and interacting through devices in ways they ordinarily wouldn't do in personal communication, Lightspeed Alert identifies early warning signs, thereby helping school staff identify and further support students who might otherwise go unseen or unheard,” added Bock.Lightspeed Alert provides the most comprehensive coverage in the edtech marketplace, and powerful machine-learning algorithms classify flagged interactions by level of concern. School district administrators establish which level alerts they want to monitor.Notifications escalated to administrators include all relevant context with recent web searches and site history, enabling staff to quickly understand the complete situation and take appropriate action as necessary. Additionally, with Lightspeed Alert, 24x7x365 review of urgent situations by a highly trained, in-house team of experienced safety professionals augments district resources.“By empowering staff to focus their limited resources on early intervention, Lightspeed Alert enables schools to take a proactive approach to student safety,” continued Bock. "We are experiencing a deepening mental health crisis across the entire K-12 educational spectrum, with more children in need. Lightspeed Alert is a tool that can help communities take care of their most vulnerable members.”For more information on Lightspeed Alert, please visit products/lightspeed-alert/ .About Lightspeed Systems®Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing K–12 districts with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most-students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit .

