Delhi: Man Sets Wife On Fire During Quarrel; Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) A 33-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her husband in Delhi after a quarrel over some issue, an official said on Friday.

The woman, who sustained burn injuries, has been identified as Vinita, a resident of Sitapuri Part-1.

Her husband, Narendra (42), has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The police said that the incident occurred on Thursday.

A police officer said Vinita, who works as a labourer, got burn injuries and was shifted to DDU Hospital by a PCR van for treatment.

The medico-legal case (MLC) report of the woman was also received from DDU Hospital.

In the report, the doctor mentioned burn injuries.

"A police officer also asked the woman for details of the incident as she was fit to provide a statement. She alleged that her husband poured kerosene on her and set her on fire," the official said.

"As per the statement of the victim, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody," said the official.

--IANS

ssh/pgh