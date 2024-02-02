Senske Services Expands International Footprint Into The Midwest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Senske Services, a leading provider of lawn care, pest control and home services, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions. This significant move underscores Senske Services' unwavering commitment to expansion and its dedication to delivering exceptional services to customers across North America.

With a legacy spanning over 25 years, Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions has emerged as a key player in the lawn and pest control industry. Offering comprehensive residential and commercial services, the company has successfully served customers throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa. With branch locations in key cities such as Kansas City, Omaha, and St. Louis, this acquisition marks Senske Services' inaugural foray into the midwestern United States.

Co-owners Scott Doss and Staci Doss, who started Pro Turf & Pro Pest Solutions in 1997 from a humble 2-car garage, have steered the company's remarkable growth to nearly 20,000 satisfied customers. Mr. Doss will continue to spearhead the day-to-day operations, ensuring a seamless transition for clients and employees alike. Speaking about the decision to join forces with Senske Services, Mr. Doss shared, "It felt like the right time to take advantage of the acquisition activity within the industry. We explored various potential partners and found that Senske was the ideal match. Our priority was to take care of both customers and employees, and Senske's proven track record reassured us in this regard."

Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Scott and Staci have built a tremendous organization. The team at Pro Turf is incredible, and we are excited to welcome the 75 employees to the Senske Family of Companies." For more than a decade, Senske Services hoped to expand into the Midwest but could not find the right partner. With Pro Turf, they discovered shared values in employee culture and a mutual commitment to outstanding customer service.

About Senske Services: Since securing investments from private equity firm GTCR, Senske Services has added 9 brands to its portfolio and in addition to Canada, serves customers in thirteen states across the U.S. Senske remains committed to its international expansion strategy, actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at .

SOURCE Senske Services