Diligent Launches Director & Officer Questionnaire Time-Saving Templates, Reducing Regulatory Risk And Ensuring Data Security

Diligent , a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced the launch of Director & Officer (D&O) questionnaire templates within the Diligent One Platform . Launched in partnership with Latham & Watkins , a leading global law firm with one of the largest public company representation practices in the world, the questionnaire templates will enable organizations to seamlessly collect information required for disclosure in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Proxy Statement that is filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"Building questionnaires from scratch to collect the right information from board members and executives to meet regulatory requirements takes more time than it should," said Nithya B. Das, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer at Diligent. "Through partnerships with leading law firms like Latham & Watkins, we're thrilled to help governance teams reduce regulatory risk, develop questionnaires faster and ensure a secure experience every step of the way."

Fully integrated into the market-leading

Diligent One Platform, the Latham & Watkins D&O questionnaire templates save governance teams valuable time collecting and organizing information they would otherwise have to prepare manually, and helps to ensure they are providing all the required information that must be filed, in line with SEC and applicable stock exchange rules and regulations. The D&O questionnaire templates add to an extensive and continuously updated library of resources and educational content available to customers of the Diligent One Platform, aimed at bringing best practices across governance, risk and compliance.

The industry-leading templates provide directors, executives, general counsels and corporate secretaries with:



Annually updated questionnaires

based on the latest legal and regulatory developments, best practices and market standards.

Tailored question sets

depending on the purpose, creating a highly intuitive, efficient process for corporate secretaries, general counsel, directors and executives. A completely customizable format

with questions covering a director or officer's background, compensation, skills, qualifications, and diversity, among other areas.

Julia Thompson, a partner in Latham & Watkins' Washington, D.C. office and member of the firm's Public Company & Board Representation Practice, said: "We are excited to see Latham's D&O Templates integrated into the Diligent One Platform. Latham's D&O Templates, which leverage the firm's deep knowledge and experience, are intuitive, user-friendly questionnaires that will help board members and C-suite executives more efficiently and effectively complete a rigorous filing process, in particular during proxy season. Latham's focus on innovation is a hallmark of our firm, and the collaboration with Diligent exemplifies our innovative, market-leading practice."

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice - including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG - to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent .



About Latham & Watkins ( lw )

Latham & Watkins, a leading global law firm, delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges. Our premier Capital Markets Practice

helps clients raise billions of dollars each year through all forms of securities products, and we have one of the largest Public Company Representation Practices

in the world, actively advising more than 1,000 public companies on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. We also serve as primary outside counsel for corporate governance and securities matters to hundreds of public companies, from those that have recently filed to global multinational brands, counseling corporate directors, officers, and senior management on the full range of issues that public companies encounter. Our Capital Markets and Public Company Representation Practices draw exceptional support from the firm's National Office, a centralized team of former SEC senior officials and top-ranked corporate lawyers delivering unrivaled insights and sophisticated advice in real time on the most complex securities issues public companies face. For more information, please visit Latham's online resources, including the Words of Wisdom

and Public Company & Board Insights

hubs.

