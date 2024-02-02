Small Boats Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small Boats Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Small Boats Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Small Boats Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the small boats market size is predicted to reach $63.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.

The growth in the small boats market is due to the rapid growth of fishing activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest small boats market share. Major players in the small boats market include AB Volvo Penta, Polaris Industries Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Beneteau Group SA.

Small Boats Market Segments

.By Product Type: Powered Boat, Sail Boat, Personal Watercraft, Other Products

.By Material: Fiberglass, Metal, Wood, Inflatable, Other Materials

.By Application: Pleasure, Fishing, Defense, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global small boats market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A small boat is a watercraft that is designed to be used on inland or coastal waters and is small enough to be carried or towed by a vehicle. The exact size range can vary depending on the region and the type of boat, but generally, small boats are less than 26 feet (8 meters) in length. It is used for recreation purposes, fishing, duck hunting, sports, and business.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Small Boats Market Characteristics

3. Small Boats Market Trends And Strategies

4. Small Boats Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Small Boats Market Size And Growth

......

27. Small Boats Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Small Boats Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

