Nada Announces 350% Yoy Growth In Investments And Appointment Of Tore Steen To Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-founder of CrowdStreet, Tore Steen, joins Nada Board of Directors.

Nada, the first company SEC-qualified to offer home equity investments to individuals, announces growth and appointment of Tore Steen to its board

- John Green, CEO - Nada Holdings, IncDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Nada , the award-winning investment tech platform that brings homeowners and investors together to access home equity, announced that they have realized over 350% growth in investor capital raised from 2022 to 2023 and to support this growth they announced the appointment of Tore Steen to the Nada Board of Directors along with a new funding round.Tore brings more than 10 years of experience running one of the most successful real estate crowdfunding platforms in the US. As co-founder and CEO at CrowdStreet, he oversaw more than 700 deals with over $4 Billion in investments. Tore brings a deep background in growing online investment marketplaces and unique perspectives to the team as Nada prepares to scale up business activities.“We are fortunate and thrilled to have Tore join Nada's Board of Directors,” said John Green, CEO of Nada.“Tore's track record of building CrowdStreet from concept to a platform boasting over $4 billion in investments from thousands of accredited individuals speaks volumes. His expertise will be immensely valuable as we aim to position home equity as the premier asset class for individual investors.“"Nada is at the forefront of unlocking access to the massive home equity investment market by providing individual investors with an easy to use platform with choice of markets and investment types,” said Steen.“Any investor looking to add residential real estate to their portfolio will quickly realize that Cityfunds are superior to other residential investment options.”In December, the company announced new funding from existing investors LiveOak Ventures and 7BC Venture Capital. In relation to this new funding, the company has announced they have allocated $500k to the public, now available through their partnership with Wefunder .Nada is the first company qualified by the SEC to issue city-specific shares in home equity investments (HEI) for individual investors. Through its award-winning investment product, Cityfunds, individuals gain direct access to invest in city-specific portfolios of these home equity investments.By investing in the equity of their homes, Nada provides homeowners with immediate liquidity without the burden of additional debt or monthly payments. In exchange for this upfront cash, homeowners grant Nada a fraction of their home's future equity, which then becomes the primary asset owned by Cityfunds. This creates opportunities for investors while providing liquidity to homeowners, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship to build and preserve wealth through home equity.Nada currently has more than 20,000 users, 150+ properties funded, and has exceeded $54 million in gross asset value transacted on the platform with a 400% increase targeted for 2024. Nada is backed by LiveOak Ventures, Revolution, 7BC Venture Capital, Capital Factory, and many others.“Home equity investments are the next major home finance product. We are building the best platform and team to unlock billions for homeowners and investors alike.”To learn more about Nada's public equity offering, please visit .About NadaNada is an award-winning alternative asset investment and finance platform making the $30 trillion home equity market accessible to individual investors and homeowners. As the first company qualified by the SEC to issue city-specific shares of home equity, Nada's Cityfunds product provides investors with direct access to the home equity market. By investing in the equity of homes, Nada is providing homeowners with immediate liquidity without the burden of added debt or monthly payments.Nada's innovative platform is revolutionizing the real estate market by aligning individual investors with homeowners to build and preserve their wealth through the power of home equity. Learn more at .

Sundance Brennan

Nada Holdings, Inc

+1 833-463-6232

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube