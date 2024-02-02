Opentech Alliance Launches Online Storage Auction App For Storagetreasures Bidders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OpenTech Announces New StorageTreasures Auction App for Bidders

Check out the StorageTreasures Bidder App, available now in the Apple App and the Google Play stores.

New Bidder App Designed to Drive Higher Participation and Sales Prices for Online Storage Auctions

- Amanda Holt, Senior Vice President at StorageTreasures

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage and managing owner of StorageTreasures , is excited to announce the launch of the StorageTreasures online storage auction app. The new app marks a significant leap forward to engage and streamline the online auction experience for storage auction bidders.

With a user-friendly interface and tools designed to trigger higher participation rates and final sale prices, the app engages buyers at every stage of the bidding process to help storage operators maximize auction success. The app, which has seen quick adoption and received positive reviews from beta users, was built with features to improve the auction experience and increase bids - including effortless bidding, real-time notifications, enhanced mobile searching and more.

“We are excited to introduce this game-changing app to the self storage industry,” said Amanda Holt, Senior Vice President at StorageTreasures.“Our goal is to provide storage operators with the tools they need to succeed, and that starts with providing bidders with the best online auction experience possible. This app represents a significant step forward in that direction.”

StorageTreasures, a trusted name in online storage auctions with the largest community of auction bidders online, is known for the quality of its bidders and ability to help operators recoup more delinquent rent - benefits that will only be strengthened by the launch of its online storage auction app.

Backed by StorageTreasures' commitment to security, transparency and trust, the app is seamlessly integrated to storagetreasures. For more information about StorageTreasures or how the online storage auction platform can help you improve recovery rates related to delinquent rent, please contact OpenTech Alliance today.

To explore the app, download it now on the Google Play or Apple App Store.

About OpenTech Alliance, Inc.

OpenTech Alliance, Inc. is the leading PropTech provider in the self storage industry. The company's products and services include the INSOMNIAC line of full-service kiosks, INSOMNIAC Live! call center solutions, INSOMNIAC CIA access control systems, and the StorageTreasures online storage auctions website. OpenTech solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, reduce operating costs and increase revenues for self storage facilities. OpenTech Alliance, the OpenTech logo and INSOMNIAC are trademarks of OpenTech Alliance, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About StorageTreasures, LLC.

With 70,000+ auctions per month, StorageTreasures is the internet's leading storage auction information portal and is managed by Phoenix-based self storage innovator OpenTech Alliance. Founded in 2010, StorageTreasures offers the most comprehensive self storage auction platform available on the internet. In addition to storage auction hunters, the site serves auctioneers, appraisers, pickers, yard sale buyers, self storage customers and facility owners throughout the US and Canada. OpenTech Alliance, Inc. owns a majority of StorageTreasures, LLC and manages StorageTreasures.

