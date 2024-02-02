'We Built 6 Bridges Over Brahmaputra In Just 10 Yrs': Assam CM's Swipe At Cong

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 2 (IANS) Hitting out at the grand old party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the BJP-led government in the state has constructed double the number of bridges on the Brahmaputra river in just 10 years compared to what the Congress did in nearly 60 years after Independence.

"Between 1947 to 2014, Congress could build just three bridges over the Brahmaputra river. In the last 10 years, we have already built six bridges on the Brahmaputra.

"The construction work on another six bridges over Brahmaputra is underway," he said.

Taking to his X handle, the Assam Chief Minister wrote: "Last year during Rongali Bihu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the new 12.2 km long bridge connecting Palashbari-Sualkuchi over the Brahmaputra. This bridge will enrich Assam's traditional textile centre with improved transportation.

"I am happy to inform you that the project is progressing rapidly. A construction contract has been awarded to L & T Construction company. I have set a target to complete the construction of this bridge within 48 months," he added.

--IANS

tdr/pgh