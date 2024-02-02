(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Medical Device Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe artificial intelligence/machine learning medical device market was valued at $1.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $7.93 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.95% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The market is driven by various factors, including the extensive presence of companies providing AI solutions, increasing demand in radiology and cardiology sectors, a surge in the need for wearable sensors, and numerous government initiatives.

The Europe market for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Medical Devices is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. A flourishing ecosystem of companies offering AI/ML solutions is driving innovation in medical devices across the region.

Notably, there is a rising demand for AI/ML applications in medical imaging, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. The fields of radiology and cardiology are witnessing a substantial uptick in the adoption of AI/ML, leading to improved diagnostic precision and treatment planning. The increasing popularity of wearable sensors is also contributing to the market's expansion.

Government initiatives across European countries aimed at promoting the incorporation of AI/ML technologies in healthcare are crucial factors fostering the growth of this market. With a commitment to technological advancements and healthcare innovation, the Europe AI/ML Medical Device Market is poised for continued evolution in reshaping medical diagnostics and patient care.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy

The Europe artificial intelligence/machine learning medical device market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint ventures. Partnerships, alliances, business expansions, and regulatory activities accounted for the maximum number of key developments.

Competitive Strategy

The Europe artificial intelligence/machine learning medical device market is highly fragmented, including established companies and startups. Key players in the Europe artificial intelligence/machine learning medical device market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players that offer different AI-enabled medical devices. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Companies Profiled



CellaVision AB

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Siemens Healthineers AG

AI4MedImaging Medical Solutions S.A.

AZmed SAS Smart Soft Healthcare AD

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.1.3 Key Findings

1.1.4 Market Scenario

1.1.4.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.1.4.2 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.1.4.3 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Market Overview

1.2.2 Key Trends

1.2.2.1 Updations of Government Regulations to Accommodate the Development and Regulation of AI-enabled SaMD

1.2.2.2 Most AI-Enabled Medical Devices Aid in Clinical Decision-Making but do not Provide the Final Diagnosis Themselves

1.2.2.3 Very Few AI-Enabled Medical Devices Have to Undergo the Rigorous PMA Process: Rest Get 510(k) Clearance

1.2.3 Opportunity Assessment

1.2.4 Business Models

1.2.5 Recommendations for Key Players

1.2.6 Patent Analysis

1.2.6.1 Awaited Technological Developments

1.2.6.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.2.6.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.2.7 Funding Scenario

1.2.8 Product Benchmarking

1.2.9 End User Perception

1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Medical Device

1.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

1.3.2 During COVID-19

1.3.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Settings and Clinical Decision-Making

1.3.3 Post-COVID-19 Phase

1.4 Business Dynamics

1.4.1 Impact Analysis

1.4.2 Business Drivers

1.4.2.1 Presence of a Large Ecosystem of Companies Offering AI Solutions Targeting the Diverse Range of Applications of AI in the Healthcare

1.4.2.2 Growing Demand in the Field of Radiology and Cardiology Increasing Adoption of AI-Enabled Solutions due to Their Ability to Shorten Waiting Times and Reduce Burden on Healthcare System

1.4.2.3 Growing Demand for Wearable Sensors to Increase Adoption of AI-Enabled Medical Devices for Home-Based Care

1.4.2.4 Large Number of Government Initiatives Advancing the Research and Development of AI-Enabled Medical Devices

1.4.3 Business Restraints

1.4.3.1 Lack of Transparency and Concerns around Data Sharing Leading to Cybersecurity Concerns and Hindering Adoption of AI in Healthcare

1.4.3.2 Challenges Related to Identification and Minimization of Bias in AI Algorithms Leading to Concerns Surrounding the Reliability of Diagnosis and Thus Hindering the Use of AI-Enabled Solutions

1.4.4 Business Opportunities

1.4.4.1 Applications across a Wide Range of Clinical Areas Present Opportunities for Further Research and Development

1.4.4.2 Potential of AI to Shorten Wait Times and Reduce Disease Burden on the Healthcare System, Especially in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)

2 Europe

2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Medical Device Market

2.1.1 Regulatory Framework

2.1.2 Technology Adoption

2.1.3 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

2.1.4 Market Dynamics

2.1.4.1 Impact Analysis

2.1.5 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.5.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Medical Device Market (by Country)

2.1.5.1.1 Germany

2.1.5.1.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.5.1.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.5.1.2 France

2.1.5.1.3 Italy

2.1.5.1.4 U.K.

2.1.5.1.5 Spain

2.1.5.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities

3.1.1.1.2 Funding Activities

3.1.1.1.3 New Offerings

3.1.1.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.1.1.5 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2 Role Played in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Medical Device Market

3.2.3 Financials

3.2.4 Analyst Perception

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets