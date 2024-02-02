KITCHENAID INVITES MAKERS TO EMBARK ON A JOURNEY OF DESIGN DISCOVERY THROUGH A NEW CONTENT SERIES, DESTINATION: DESIGN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Follow Along as Creative Storytellers, Mon Rovîa and Ethaney Lee, and KitchenAid Design Experts Explore a Global Destination in Search of Kitchen Design Inspiration

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

KitchenAid is calling all Makers to let creativity be their compass as it unveils an all new program, Destination: Design. Through Destination: Design, Makers can explore the world of design inspiration in a multi-part series told through a storytellers' lens - where culture meets creativity and adventure knows no bounds.

Destination: Design offers a peek behind the curtain into KitchenAid brand's design process. From concept to creation, four guiding principles influence KitchenAid brand through every step of the design process:



Embracing Duality : Balance isn't just about complementary design stories - it's finding the right contrasting elements to build a holistically harmonious experience.

Fueling Self-Expression : With the right tools and atmosphere to nurture your curiosity, anything is possible.

Built for Exploration : Products built with exceptional quality allow you to explore every spark of inspiration, wherever it may take you. Seamless Integration : From your appliances to your backsplash, elevate a space by making choices that connect with what surrounds you.

Destination: Design is a mission to discover more beyond these guiding design principles. Throughout this content series, KitchenAid will help Makers uncover new ways to think about design inspiration and discover the unexpected places they may find it.

"KitchenAid brand's design philosophy is rooted in exploration - both inside and outside of the kitchen," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "Because of this, the brand set out to uncover new perspectives and sources of inspiration by pairing two unique storytellers and sending them to the same destination on a journey of design discovery. To help bring this to life, KitchenAid brand enlisted the help of the Whirlpool Corporation Design team to transform the storytellers' new perspectives into beautiful kitchen spaces."

To kick off the design discovery, KitchenAid partnered with poet and musician, Mon Rovîa, and home cook and writer, Ethaney Lee. Separately, Mon Rovîa and Ethaney Lee traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico in search of design inspiration sparked by their new surroundings and unique, personal experiences.

"Travel is one of the greatest connectors. You tend to believe that how you live is the only way, but only by seeing how others live or the beauty in their language can you begin to realize there are so many other ways to live," said Mon Rovîa, Destination: Design partner, poet and musician. "I love pulling inspiration from where I've been into my songs, whether it's meaningful phrases in other languages or channeling the intricacies of a basilica."

Even when traveling to the same destination, two people can experience entirely different feelings and emotions, and that is exactly what happened. Upon Mon Rovîa and Ethaney Lee's return from Oaxaca, KitchenAid Color Design Manager, Brittni Pertijs, worked to transform their fresh perspectives and newly-sparked inspiration into full kitchen designs.

"Traveling is such an important part of cultivating curiosity. Even if you don't go far, by traveling to smaller towns, you learn so much about yourself and those around you," said Ethaney Lee, Destination: Design partner, home cook and writer. "I'm always curious to see how people cook and what makes their cooking space unique to them. Traveling has always been inspirational, and that inspiration has always resonated and stayed with me."

Immerse yourself in the journeys of two creative storytellers, Mon Rovîa and Ethaney Lee, as they search for design inspiration, and follow along as the story unfolds at KitchenAid . Episode One premieres March 2024.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:

MSL

[email protected]

SOURCE KitchenAid