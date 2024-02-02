PAGODA® Snacks Named The New 'Official Egg Roll' Of Riot Games' League Championship Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) It's time to "Put the Egg Rolls In" as PAGODA® Snacks partners with Riot Games to bring a new flavor to the LCS experience

BLOOMINGTON,

Minn., Feb. 2, 2024

Just in time for Lunar New Year and the League Championship Series (LCS) Spring Spli , the makers of PAGODA® Snacks are thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with Riot Games - the company behind the leading global esports property League of Legends.

PAGODA® Snacks will be featured as the "Official Egg Roll" of LCS and offer fans the perfect game-time snack through special activations, product drops and giveaways throughout the LCS season.

The LCS is the preeminent professional North American esport and currently the fourth most-viewed professional sports league in North America for gamers in the 18-34 years-old age demographic. PAGODA® Snacks will be integrated throughout LCS' 2024-2026 season events connecting LCS fans with the perfect go-to snacks to refuel.

"We know more time in the kitchen means less time to playing and streaming League of Legends. According to YouGov, approximately 50% of next-gen consumers feel as though their lifestyles do not leave enough time to prepare food," said Monica Ball , marketing manager for PAGODA® Snacks. "That's where our craveable and convenient lineup of PAGODA® Snacks comes to the rescue. From our crispy egg rolls loaded with freshly cut vegetables and authentic seasoning to our Crag Rangoon filled with real crab meat and cream cheese paired with a sweet chili sauce, we offer quick, easy-to-prepare but still delicious snacks for LCS players and fans to refuel and supercharge their gaming sessions."

"We're thrilled to have PAGODA® Snacks join the LCS as our newest partner and further as the 'Official Egg Roll' of the League Championship Series," said Mark Zimmerman , LCS Commissioner. "There's no better food to fuel our fan experience than egg rolls and I know LCS fans will be hyped to add PAGODA® Snacks to their go-to snack lineup."

As the "Official Egg Roll" of LCS, PAGODA® Snacks will be a part of the LCS broadcasts with a "Let Him Cook" segment that will spotlight the best plays and moments of the day from professional players.

Additional PAGODA® Snacks broadcast integration will come with the "Put the Egg Rolls In" Tech Pause, where LCS fans will have the perfect opportunity to fuel up and grab a bite to eat.

Throughout the partnership, fans should keep an eye out for additional PAGODA® Snacks activations and touchpoints like exclusive drops and promotions so they can celebrate the season with LCS' "Official Egg Roll."

About PAGODA® Snacks

Made with quality ingredients, PAGODA® Snacks strive to be the superheroes in every family's freezer. With golden-brown, crispy, crunchy wrappers, fresh-cut vegetables, tasty filling and quality ingredients, PAGODA® Egg Rolls are the perfect snack to crush your cravings. PAGODA® Snacks include potstickers, crab rangoon, and cream cheese wontons. The brand's entire portfolio of products contains no partially hydrogenated oils, no high fructose corn syrup and no added MSG. PAGODA® Snacks are made and distributed throughout the U.S. by subsidiaries of Schwan's Company. For more information, please visit .

About League of Legends Esports

League of Legends Esports (LoL Esports) is the fastest growing global sport and the pinnacle of competitive gaming with 9 regional leagues, 93 professional esport teams, and more than 860 players. Accessible around the globe on 35+ TV and digital channels, it is one of the most-watched forms of sports entertainment globally. League of Legends Esports started in 2011 and remains owned and operated by Riot Games, one of the world's top video game developers. Led by Naz Aletaha, Global Head of LoL Esports, our mission is to build a thriving global sports ecosystem by focusing on growth, engagement, profitability, integrity, and accessibility. From the thrilling regional league competitions that captivate millions of fans across the globe to the trophy lift at Worlds, it all lives within LoL Esports. For more information, please visit LoLEsports.

