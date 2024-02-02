TYR Releases Limited Edition Dani Speegle CXT-1 Trainer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The brand's first female CrossFit® athlete to launch signature footwear

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR is proud to announce a collaboration over one year in the making. The Limited Edition Dani Speegle CXT-1 Trainers combine the construction of the TYR CXT-1 you've come to trust, with design elements inspired by the Crossfit® Games icon and NBC's Titan Games Season 2 champion.



Since her debut, Speegle has established herself as an elite competitor with multiple top-twenty CrossFit® finishes. In 2019, Dani placed fifth overall, and ranked number one across all women in the elite division in the United States. More recently, Dani finished second place overall at TYR Wodapalooza 2023 and secured a top-ten finish at the 2023 Rogue Invitational. When the opportunity arose to put her personality, style and design aesthetic into her very own shoe with TYR, Speegle jumped at the chance to channel her creative side.

"I'm proud to be the first female TYR CrossFit® athlete to launch signature footwear, which further reinforces my message of empowerment to all the girls out there," said Speegle. "From the colors to design details, it's a dream come true for me to be able to project strength and a competitive spirit through my shoe, while also contributing to a special cause like Soles4Souls 4 Women."

In addition to the khaki color selection, Speegle wanted to incorporate additional personal touches. Each box includes an autograph from Speegle and an extra pair of red laces. Fans will also have a chance to meet her in person at TYR's South Coast Plaza store in Orange County, Calif. to celebrate the launch of her signature shoe.

The South Coast Plaza event will take place on February 17th and will combine for an afternoon of fun, beauty, and philanthropy. Event attendees who bring a pair of gently used shoes to donate to the Soles4Souls 4Women campaign will receive exclusive access to in-store discounts, giveaways, on-site vendors and a meet-and-greet with Dani herself. For more information on how to register, visit .

"Getting to celebrate the launch of my trainer at TYR's South Coast Plaza location will be an opportunity for me to interact with so many of the people that have encouraged me on my journey," Speegle continued. "Even more exciting is getting to give back to a cause that champions and supports opportunities for women around the world."

"We are extremely honored to work with Dani to launch her signature shoe," said Corey Berger, Director of Fitness. "She has defined a new standard for the next generation of athletes, and her character, style and boldness is embodied in every detail of the shoe's design."

TYR Sport was established in 1985 to provide the competitive swim market with new, innovative technical swimwear. Since its inception, TYR has grown to exist as one of the world's most recognizable fitness and swim brands. Whether it's personal records or world championships, we have the hard-earned hardware to back it up.

TYR, we create innovative and performance-driven products that empower athletes to reach their highest potential and inspire them to be their best selves. For more information, please visit TYR .

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. Our programs, 4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid and 4ThePlanet, aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people's economic, educational, physical and psychosocial well-being. Since 2006, more than 94 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 138 countries. Soles4Souls is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with Regional Donation Centers and warehouse locations around the world. Visit

soles4souls for more information.

