Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Shares Promotions Fit For A King To Celebrate The Cajun Roots In Honor Of Mardi Gras

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual Cajun eatery that brings the vibrant spirit of New Orleans to the table, is calling all Mardi Gras revelers to commence the carnival at the best spot outside of the Bayou. Starting February 1 until Fat Tuesday on February 13, guests are treated to an all-day happy hour that promises a nonstop celebration.

"Mardi Gras is about embracing the legendary Louisiana festivities, and we're infusing every corner of

Razzoo's with that authentic joie de vivre," said

Philip Parsons , Razzoo's

Chief Executive Officer. "Mardi Gras isn't just a party; it's a state of mind, and we're bringing it to life with our all-day happy hour. It's our way of sharing the history and gusto with our cherished guests."

Celebrate with specials in Texas* and Oklahoma, including $5 frozen drinks and wine, and $2 and $4 draft pints and mugs of Miller Lite and Coors Lite - all other drafts are $3 pints and $5 mugs. Whet your appetite with $4 shots or indulge in

finger-lickin'-good appetizers like Firemouth Wings and Cajun Fondue for $7, or $5 munchies including the Canal Street Combo, Rat Toes, Popcorn Shrimp, Pickle Chips, Boudin Balls, Mardi Party Shrimp, and Grits Fritters.

Over in North Carolina,

Razzoo's happy hour keeps spirits high with $5 favorites including the Canal Street Combo, Rat Toes, Popcorn Shrimp, Pickle Chips, Boudin Balls, Mardi Party Shrimp, and Grits Fritters, $7 Cajun Fondue, and $7 Firemouth Wings.

Note that these lip-smacking beverage deals are for dine-in guests to heighten the party atmosphere, while the food specials are available for both dine-in and take-out.

Don your beads and masks and make your way to Razzoo's Cajun Cafe. Here, every day is Mardi Gras until February 13. For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, or to order online, visit or follow them on Facebook and Instagram . To join the

Razzoo's Krewe, visit Corpus Christi and OKC, prices for all draft beer pints and mugs will be $2 and $4, respectively.

Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 24 restaurants in TX, OK, and NC.

