Transperfect Posts Record Revenue Of $1.2 Billion In 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business, today announced 2023 billed revenues of $1.2 billion. This represents a 3% increase over 2022 and marks the company's 31st consecutive year of revenue growth.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated,“I'm proud of our team for navigating what was a difficult business environment in 2023-and continuing to deliver growth. Artificial intelligence services and strong growth in government clients contributed to the resilience of our performance.”

GlobalLink, TransPerfect's flagship platform for translation automation, continued to outperform relative to other areas of the business with a 30% increase in licensing revenue. In addition, the company's eDiscovery and litigation support solutions saw double-digit growth, as customers migrated business away from traditional suppliers.

The company remained consistent with its core value of giving back to the communities in which it operates. In 2023, TransPerfect and its employees worked together to make significant contributions to many important organizations, including Girls Who Code, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, CFES Brilliant Pathways, CLEAR Global, Athlete Ally, Bottom Line, AFANOC, and Toys for Tots.

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and artificial intelligence solutions for global business. From offices in more than 120 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Visit for more information on TransPerfect.

