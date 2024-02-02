Exp World Holdings To Announce Full-Year And Fourth Quarter 2023 Results On February 22, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to discuss full-year and fourth quarter 2023 results and host investor Q&A at virtual event

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its full-year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by,



Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings and CEO, eXp Realty

Kent Cheng, Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Financial Officer, eXp World Holdings Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer, eXp Realty



The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to ... .

Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Q&A

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET (Room to open one hour earlier)

Location: exp. Join at

Livestream: expworldholdings/events

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela® and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 89,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit .

