Sentinel Net Lease Completes Sale Of The Chase Operations Center Located In Springfield, Missouri

The sale is one of the most profitable office transactions in the post-pandemic era.

- Fred Lewis, CEO, Sentinel Net LeaseLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sentinel Net Lease (“Sentinel”) today announced the investment firm's disposition of the Chase Operations Center (“Property”), a 268,413 square-foot office building located in Springfield, Missouri. The transaction was brokered by Ross B. Murray, SIOR, CCIM, and President of R.B. Murray Company in Springfield.The sale of the Chase Operations Center to a local healthcare operator marks another milestone in Sentinel's commitment to delivering exceptional value and returns to its investors. During a time when many investors are struggling with office properties, Sentinel has threaded the needle and was able to deliver outstanding returns on this investment. Holding the property for less than two years, the firm was able to generate a property-level IRR of 46% and produce a 2.0X return on invested capital, resulting in one of the most profitable office transactions in the nation over the past several years.“We are thrilled with the successful sale of the Chase Operations Center, which underscores our unwavering dedication to maximizing value to our investors,” said Fred Lewis, Chief Executive Officer for Sentinel Net Lease.“This transaction highlights the strength of our investment strategy and enduring appeal of prime commercial real estate.”Coming off the heels of this successful disposition, Sentinel is also expected to launch the Sentinel Opportunity Fund (“Fund”) later this month. The Fund will have an initial target of $100MM and will focus on acquiring suburban office, retail, and industrial properties secured by long-term leases.Dennis Cisterna, Sentinel's Chief Investment Officer, further commented“The current high-interest rate environment is allowing us to acquire stabilized cash-flow assets secured by long-term leases to high-quality tenants at historically attractive pricing. We believe the next two to three years will be a generational buying event for commercial real estate and we are launching the Sentinel Opportunity Fund to capitalize on the current opportunity.”About Sentinel Net LeaseSentinel Net Lease is a real estate investment firm founded in 2019 that is focused on acquiring commercial real estate investments that either produce monthly cash-flow or possess significant profit potential through renovation and leasing. Our properties are expected to be resistant to certain market disruptions while offering potential out-sized returns for investors. Management targets opportunistic situations that may not be a fit for traditional institutional investors due to size or transaction complexity, utilizing the firm's extensive experience to understand each property's narrative to create real value for investors.Sentinel's approach combines institutional-quality, data-driven investment analysis with exceptional boots-on-the-ground operational experience and meticulous asset management to deliver strong, risk-adjusted yields. Sentinel Net Lease currently owns 18 properties totaling over 1.8 million square feet with assets under management in excess of $280MM.Visit sentinelnetlease for more information.ContactsSentinel Net LeaseLaura Nguyen – Director of Investor Relations & Marketing...

