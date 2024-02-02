Stickley Names John Batten And Jack Richardson To Senior Management Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L. & J.G. Stickley hires John Batten as Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Jack Richardson as Director of National Sales.

- Edward J. AudiMANLIUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- L & J. G. Stickley , Inc., manufacturer and retailer of premium solid-wood furniture and fine upholstery, is pleased to announce the addition of two new hires to its Senior Management team.John Batten joins Stickley in Manlius, New York, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, reporting to President Edward J. Audi. In this position, he will be responsible for driving growth across all sales channels including dealer, contract, trade, OEM, and e-commerce. Bringing more than 30 years' experience building and managing marketing and sales organizations, John's most recent position was as Chief Marketing Officer for American Freight Furniture, where he led marketing for stores, e-commerce, and franchising. During his tenure, American Freight grew from 140 stores to over 370 through new store growth and acquisitions. Previously, he was Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Harbor Freight Tools, heading up marketing for stores and ecommerce and helping grow the business from 330 to over 650 stores. John holds a BS and an MBA from the University of Alabama.“John is a collaborative sales and marketing executive with deep knowledge in sales growth and channel expansion, finding existing synergies, teaching, and building new processes to meet customer needs and improve business performance,” said Edward J. Audi, President of L. & J.G. Stickley.“We are excited to have him join the team!”Jack Richardson joins Stickley as Director of National Sales. He will report to John Batten and have responsibility for Stickley Dealer Sales and Dealer Sales Representatives. Jack comes to the company following management roles at Broyhill, Universal, LADD, and La-Z-Boy Casegoods (where he served as President of American Drew, Lea Industries, and Hammary brands during his 16-year tenure); in these roles, he directly and indirectly oversaw more than 100 sales representatives and worked with more than 2,000 retailers. He will be based out of Stickley Fine Upholstery in Archdale, North Carolina, not far from his home.“We're thrilled to welcome Jack, an industry veteran with an outstanding track record of nurturing strong account relationships, building and supporting effective sales teams, and driving growth,” said Edward Audi.“Jack and John represent an aggressive investment in our team and will help ensure the strongest possible sales effort, an effort that is critical to successfully achieve our business goals.”L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for more than 120 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America's finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today's homes with updated styles and modern collections.

