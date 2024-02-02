Volusia County Council To Vote On Adopting Formal Moratorium Related To Ormond Beach Fuel Terminal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The proposed fuel terminal site would sit adjacent to numerous residential areas, sports complex, and municipal airport

An unprecedented level of community opposition has led the County to impose a "pending moratorium" to pause all site plan applications in heavy industrial areas

DELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ormond Beach, a beautiful small beach town in Central Florida is taking on the big guys – in this case Belvedere Terminals, a bulk fuel storage and distribution company. Belvedere's proposed fuel terminal would consist of 3 storage tanks, 40 feet tall, that would store more than 13 million gallons of liquid petroleum products and additives, and through its rail operations would feed a constant stream of tanker trucks onto our roadways. Belvedere Terminals (owned by Grupo Mexico, a foreign limited liability corporation) is using an incompatibly zoned parcel at 874 Hull Rd. in Ormond Beach to pursue a project that is highly unpopular among residents, elected officials, fire and police departments, and schools in the area.Over 40,000 people have signed the petition opposing the location of the proposed fuel terminal at 874 Hull Rd., Ormond Beach, due to its close proximity to several major residential neighborhoods, a highly utilized sports complex, a municipal airport that trains student pilots, multiple businesses along U.S. 1, and inadequate infrastructure to handle the proposed demands. Residents are gravely concerned about the imminent dangers that this out of place fuel terminal would expose them to, including increased chemical emissions, loss of quality of life through increased train and truck traffic, and loss in property values.Belvedere Terminals has not engaged with the community prior to pursuing this project, and Volusia County now finds itself sued by this company for trying to place a moratorium on heavy industrial development. There are over 5000 people who live within a 2-mile radius of this proposed location, which would store over 13 million gallons of flammable petroleum products in massive tanks, some 40 feet tall, and would feed a constant stream of tanker trucks into our narrow roads.Volusia County did not update the zoning of 874 Hull Rd., Ormond Beach since 2006 when it was zoned Heavy Industrial. It is now a highly populated area. Because of this, nearby residents now face the prospect of a large fuel terminal project being build near their homes. Belvedere's proposed fuel terminal in Ormond Beach is part of a larger 700M project that would install similar terminals throughout the state. The County has used the“pending ordinance doctrine” to stall the development of the fuel terminal in Ormond Beach. If the formal moratorium passes on Feb, it will be in effect until August 21, 2024, giving the County time to assess and modernize current heavy industrial zoning in Volusia County to ensure compatibility with the current state of local communities.Volusia County has presented Belvedere Terminals with multiple alternate sites away from residential areas to build the proposed fuel terminal, but they refused. Please see the attached map for a visual of the proposed location in Ormond Beach. Multiple calls/emails to Governor DeSantis have gone unanswered. Furthermore, in Tallahassee, Senator Collins has introduced bills in the Senate (SB 1624, SB 1628) attempting to circumvent a local government's ability to put restrictions on zoning in the fuel storage and distribution sector. Certain provisions in these bills appear to be a direct response our local opposition to the proposed fuel terminal project in Ormond Beach.We expect a record-breaking attendance at the final moratorium hearing on February 6th in DeLand -- the result of which will be very consequential in our efforts to stop the fuel terminal.

