Women’S Health Advocates Call On Province Of New Brunswick And Premier Higgs To Act Urgently Following The Closure Announcement Of Clinic 554

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the announcement of the closure of Clinic 554 in Fredericton, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) calls on the Province of New Brunswick and Premier Higgs to take immediate measures to ensure that all women in New Brunswick have equitable access to surgical abortion. The closure of Fredericton-based Clinic 554 means that women will now only be able to access these services in two cities in the province. Only three hospitals in New Brunswick offer this service.



A 2023 research study from the University of New Brunswick found that there are many barriers to accessing services, including general information gaps, payment models, and regional disparities. These long-standing concerns have been exacerbated by this recent announcement.



“The health and safety of Canadian women, which includes equitable access to reproductive health care, should be a priority of all levels of government; it should not depend on a woman's postal code. While Mifegymiso offers another choice, it may not be a suitable option for all individuals due to medical, geographic, or personal concerns. The closure of Clinic 554 limits women's choice and access to an important medical service in that region of our country. We urge the provincial government and the Premier to reflect on the long-lasting consequences of inequitable access to care and reproductive choices and to act to ensure that we continue to move forward with the health care rights of women in Canada, not backward.”- Dr. Amanda Black, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

