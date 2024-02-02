Online Speed Dating Pioneer, Couple, Announces First Physical Event In New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan BeswickMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Couple , a pioneer in AI-powered online singles gatherings, announces an innovative venture into the physical realm with its first in-person speed dating event. Scheduled for Friday, February 9th, at the upscale 48Lounge in Manhattan, this event aims to provide a unique blend of technology-driven matchmaking and the dynamic of face-to-face interactions, just days ahead of Valentine's Day.Ryan Beswick, CEO of Couple, shared his enthusiasm about merging digital and physical dating landscapes. "As we bridge the gap between online and offline worlds, our goal is to provide a space for users to explore connections in a tangible setting. This event represents an extension of our ethos to foster meaningful relationships through innovative means, blending AI matchmaking accuracy with the spontaneous spark of in-person meetings for a memorable pre-Valentine's celebration," said Beswick.Event Highlights Include:Speed Dating Redefined: Participants will have the opportunity to engage in twelve 5-minute dates, fostering new connections.Complimentary Signature Cocktail: Attendees will be greeted with a handcrafted cocktail, setting the ambiance for a romantic evening.An Evening of Elegance and Efficiency: The event is designed to be impeccably organized, enhancing the dating experience for all participants.Details of the Evening:The event will start promptly at 8:00 PM. Attendees will be provided with a dating card upon entry, serving as a guide through their evening's journey. The process is designed to allow for quick note-taking about each date, with Couple facilitating the exchange of contact information for mutual matches the following day.Venue Insights:The event is set to take place at 48Lounge, located at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, known for its chic and sophisticated atmosphere. The dress code is sophisticated casual, encouraging attendees to express their personality while maintaining a sense of class and approachability.With a limited number of spaces available, the event promises an intimate and curated dating experience, reflective of Couple's commitment to quality and connection. Tickets are priced at $40 and are available for purchase through Eventbrite.This innovative event marks Couple's transition from purely digital matchmaking to incorporating real-life interactions, offering a new dimension of dating possibilities in anticipation of Valentine's Day.For additional information or to secure tickets, interested parties are encouraged to contact the event organizer via email.About Couple:Couple is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the dating experience, offering online singles parties and now, expanding into in-person events to foster meaningful connections.

