Brazilian Project Promotes A Free Exchange Experience In The USA With American Gamers

CNA Gaming Exchange offers an exchange to the USA through an interactive and immersive experience within the Fortnite game.

- Nicadan Galvão, CNA Languages' Head of MarketingBRAZIL, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fluency in English has ceased to be a mere differentiator and has practically become a requirement in personal life and the job market. Learning a foreign language through courses and schools is ideal for those who wish to stand out, regardless of their field of expertise.However, English practice should not be confined to reading and writing. Conversing with fluent speakers of the language is essential to expedite the learning process. Learning English from native speakers is not just about the language; it also involves understanding the culture that surrounds it. This immersive experience helps overcome cultural barriers, promoting a deeper understanding of social nuances, traditions, and values that influence the language.With the dollar approaching R$5.00, not everyone has the opportunity to travel to another country, and for teenagers, it becomes even more challenging. That's why CNA , one of the largest language education networks in Brazil with over 700 schools nationwide, collaborated with Tech&Soul and the game Fortnite to bring Brazilian teenagers and American gamers closer together, creating the world's first exchange program within a game-introducing the CNA Gaming Exchange. The game's gamification and maps were developed by DBM2, a production company specializing in the gaming industry.The proposal was presented to the student base on the 27th, in a live event hosted by gaming influencers Malena and Patriota, along with Americans RuflessCat and Klutchshot for all their followers. In the free-to-play game, which runs on various devices such as smartphones, computers, or game consoles, participants are encouraged to undertake various challenges in pairs, partnering with American players for an immersive exchange experience closely resembling reality.Starting from the school lobby, recreated within the game, players begin the experience with their characters arriving at an airport in the U.S. There, they must go through immigration with the help of their partners. However, the students' luggage gets lost at the airport, and together they must face the challenge, practicing English to solve the mechanics and move on to the next scenarios.New York and Los Angeles have also been recreated in the game environment, and players will need to take on odd jobs to earn money, and of course, explore as tourists to overcome challenges."In the roleplay action, participants will have the opportunity to collaboratively experience a complete simulation of an exchange program in pairs. During the game, they will face typical situations from the daily life of an exchange student in a new country, providing total immersion in the English language and allowing them to learn to live like Americans," explains Nicadan Galvão, CNA Languages' Head of Marketing.According to SBGames, Brazil is the largest digital gaming market in Latin America and the tenth largest in the world, with over 100 million players. The digital gaming market has been consolidating itself as the entertainment industry that generates the most revenue globally, surpassing the music and film industries combined."Electronic games are powerful tools for education, as they can make learning more fun and engaging, increasing students' motivation. They can also be used to simulate real-world situations, allowing students to learn practically," says Flavio Waiteman, CCO of Tech&Soul agency.Games for smartphones, PCs, and game consoles have proven to be valuable tools for education, providing immersion, empathy, and connection through interactivity. With its young and connected population, Brazil has significant potential to lead the use of electronic games in education. "The CNA English School and Fortnite aim to explore this potential, offering an innovative learning experience aligned with technological trends," Waiteman concludes.The server with the map and challenges is already available for free access to the public in Brazil and worldwide. To participate in the digital exchange, simply download the Fortnite game and search for the CNA server. This action is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

