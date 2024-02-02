Rev. Errol Leslie's Memoir Chronicles A Journey Of Betrayal, Redemption, And Triumph Over Ecclesiastical Injustice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stolen Grace: A Memoir: How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church

"Stolen Grace: A Memoir" reveals the heart-wrenching and unfiltered narrative of a pastor wronged and his fight for truth.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Within the pages of“Stolen Grace: A Memoir: How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church”, Rev. Dr. Errol E. Leslie lays bare the intricacies of his ministerial journey, revealing a poignant narrative of redemption, resilience, and the transformative power of God's grace. The memoir delves into a dark period in Rev. Leslie's life, where a grave mistake led to a series of events that shook the foundations of his nearly forty-year-long ministry within the United Methodist Church (UMC).The narrative unfolds with Rev. Leslie's unwavering call to ministry from a young age, taking him from seminary in Jamaica to serving as a pastor in the UMC in the United States. However, a personal lapse during a challenging period thrust him into a nightmare, with an affair leading to false accusations and a relentless pursuit to tarnish his name within the church."Stolen Grace" becomes a powerful testament to the strength of love, forgiveness, and God's unwavering grace. Rev. Leslie's wife and family stood by him, demonstrating the essence of true grace in the face of adversity. Despite remorse and repentance, the UMC's leadership, in a manner reminiscent of biblical Pharisees, chose a path devoid of grace, resulting in the removal of Rev. Leslie's pastoral credentials. As if to add gasoline to the fire, the leaders in the church chose to use a process which lacked total honesty/integrity.Undeterred, Rev. Leslie and his wife went on to establish Grace and Mercy Ministries Inc., a non-denominational church in Palm Bay, Florida, where their ministry continues to flourish. The memoir serves not only as a personal account but also as a mirror reflecting the flaws within institutional structures and the need for compassion, understanding, and true grace.Rev. Dr. Errol E. Leslie, the founding pastor of Grace and Mercy Ministries Inc., brings a wealth of diverse experiences to his writing. Originally from Jamaica, he has served in multiple congregations within the United Methodist Church in the U.S. A self-taught musician and gifted singer, Rev. Leslie's creative pursuits extend to writing plays and musicals with a Christian message. His extensive education includes a BA in theology from the University of the West Indies and a Doctor of Ministry from Columbia Theological Seminary.Visit the author's website at and delve into the profound narrative of“Stolen Grace: A Memoir: How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church”.This book is featured in Publishers Weekly magazine's November 20, 2023 issue. Check it out here: #pg2The memoir is now available for purchase on Amazon and other book retailers worldwide, offering readers an insight into a journey of redemption, faith, and the enduring power of God's grace.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press

7142495529 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other