(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cricket Protein Powder Market was valued USD 51.4 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 108.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cricket Protein Powder Market ” , by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Forms (Whole Cricket Powder, Defatted Cricket Powder, Texturized Cricket Protein Chunks, Texturized Cricket Protein Crumbles, Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Functional Food, And Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Other), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Cricket Protein Powder Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 51.4 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 108.1 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 11.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Nature , Forms , Application, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Aspire Food Group Chapul, LLC Sample of Companies Covered Edible Bug Shop EntomoFarms EXO

Download the Sample -

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Cricket Protein Powder Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits .

Market Overview

The cricket protein powder market has experienced an increase in recent times, primarily driven by rising demand for sustainable and alternative protein sources. This rise can be credited to a heightened awareness among consumers regarding the environmental consequences associated with conventional animal agriculture practices, prompting a shift towards more ecologically responsible options. Cricket protein, distinguished by its nutritional density featuring essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, has garnered attention as a viable and eco-friendly protein alternative. Crickets exhibit superior resource efficiency in converting feed into protein, requiring substantially reduced land, water, and resources compared to conventional livestock farming. This ecological sustainability factor has significantly contributed to the increasing growth of the market, with industry players strategically positioning cricket protein powder as a reliable choice aligning with environmental and ethical considerations.

The market for cricket protein powder has gained prominence owing to its observed health benefits. Recognized as a complete protein source encompassing all essential amino acids, cricket protein stands out for its raised protein content compared to other plant-based alternatives. This makes it an attractive option for individuals seeking protein supplementation while abstaining from animal-derived products. Moreover, cricket protein powder is increasingly promoted for its potential positive effects on gastrointestinal health, attributed to its inclusion of fiber and prebiotics conducive to maintaining a robust digestive system. With the market expanding, manufacturers are actively exploring innovative formulations and diverse flavor profiles to enhance consumer acceptance. Regulatory support, coupled with heightened consumer awareness regarding the nutritional and environmental advantages of cricket protein, is anticipated to propel sustained growth in this market in the predictable future.

Major vendors in the global Cricket Protein Powder Market are



All Things Bugs, LLC

Aspire Food Group

Chapul, LLC

Edible Bug Shop

EntomoFarms

EXO.

Hopper Foods

JR Unique Foods Ltd.

Protanica Co. Ltd. Purr.

Request for Discount @

Increasing Demand for Nutritional Benefits, Sustainability, and Versatility Products

One of the primary drivers for the global cricket protein powder market is the increasing demand for nutritional benefits, sustainability, and versatility products. The heightened demand for cricket protein powder within the market is involvedly linked to the increasing consumer importance of nutritional benefits, sustainability, and product versatility. In marked by a thorough approach to health, consumers actively seek protein sources that not only meet their nutritional requirements but also provide additional health advantages. Cricket protein powder, recognized for its richness in essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, is positioned as a highly sought-after dietary supplement. Simultaneously, the market is witnessing a pronounced focus on sustainability, with cricket protein's inherently eco-friendly characteristics emerging as a compelling driver. The production of cricket protein requires significantly fewer resources, including land, water, and feed, compared to traditional livestock, aligning with the heightened awareness of the environmental impact associated with conventional protein sources. Furthermore, the versatility of cricket protein powder contributes to its rising popularity as manufacturers explore diverse formulations, integrating it into various food products such as energy bars, shakes, and baked goods. The divergence of nutritional richness, sustainability, and versatility positions cricket protein powder as a key player in the evolving area of alternative protein sources, driving its upward route in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing Consumer Awareness Of Sustainable Protein Sources

Rising Demand For Plant-Based And Alternative Protein Products Growing Interest In Sports Nutrition And Fitness

Opportunities:



Rising Importance On Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Food Choices

Regulatory Support And Approval For Cricket-Based Products

The Rise In Vegetarian And Flexitarian Lifestyles Expanding Market For Gluten-Free And Allergen-Friendly Products

Rising Importance Of Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Food Choices

The Cricket Protein Powder market is accessible with a significant opportunity owing to the rising importance of sustainable and eco-friendly food choices. With an increasing global awareness of environmental concerns, consumers are becoming more conscientious regarding the ecological impact associated with their dietary selections. Cricket protein powder emerges as a compelling solution, aligning effortlessly with the heightened focus on sustainability. In contrast to conventional livestock farming, cricket farming necessitates significantly fewer resources, encompassing land, water, and feed, establishing it as a more environmentally conscientious protein source. This resonance with developing consumer values centered on ethical and eco-conscious consumption positions cricket protein powder as a preferred choice. Moreover, as regulatory bodies and governmental entities progressively prioritize sustainable practices, the cricket protein market is composed to benefit from an environment supportive of such initiatives. Investors and manufacturers in the Cricket Protein Powder market are presented with the prospect of capitalizing on this opportune moment by transparently communicating the sustainability attributes of cricket protein and aligning their marketing strategies with the global trend towards environmentally responsible dietary preferences.

North America dominates the market for Cricket Protein Powder Market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global cricket protein powder market. The cricket protein powder market has exhibited substantial growth, driven by factors such as a rising awareness of sustainable protein sources, a rising interest in alternative dietary practices, and a healthy health and fitness culture. Consumers in this region are progressively looking for protein alternatives aligned with environmental consciousness and ethical considerations, thereby developing the adoption of cricket protein powder. The presence of supportive regulatory frameworks and a well-established food and beverage industry contribute significantly to the market's growing expansion. The North American consumer base's receptiveness to innovative and functional food products further amplifies the market's growth prospects.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the cricket protein powder market. The Cricket Protein Powder market is undergoing dynamic expansion due to a growing population, evolving dietary preferences, and a pronounced cultural inclination toward insect-based foods. The region's familiarity with entomophagy provides a cultural foundation for the acceptance of cricket protein products. Additionally, the rising demand for sustainable protein sources amid environmental apprehensions and a growing health-conscious populace further catalyzes market growth. The diverse culinary landscape in the Asia Pacific region offers opportunities for innovatively tailored cricket protein formulations that resonate with local tastes. With a burgeoning middle class and evolving consumer preferences, the cricket protein powder market in the Asia Pacific region is growing for sustained and substantial expansion.

The Organic Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global cricket protein powder market, the nature segment comprises various categories such as organic and commercial. The organic segment holds a significant position within the Cricket Protein Powder Market, reflecting a response to the rising consumer preference for organic and natural commodities. This segment provides to individuals who prioritize protein supplements characterized by purity, transparency, and adherence to environmental conservation principles. Organic cricket protein powder is derived from crickets raised on organic feed in environments lacking pesticides, adhering to rigorous organic certification criteria. This resonates with consumers who seek products lacking of synthetic additives, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms. The organic segment strategically taps into the growing demand for sustainably and ethically sourced proteins while aligning with prevailing consumer trends favoring organic alternatives. Given the global emphasis on organic standards and certifications by regulatory authorities, the organic segment in the Cricket Protein Powder Market is composed for sustained growth.

Inquire Before Buying:

Browse Similar Reports:

Protein Powder Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Research-grade Proteins Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Alternative Protein Market 2030 By Source (Insect-based, Microbial-based {Bacteria, Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Others}, Plant-based Alternative Protein {Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Fermented Soy Protein, Duckweed Protein, Others} and Others, Application and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: ...

Web :

Follow Us on: | Twitter | LinkedIn |