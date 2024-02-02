Pandoshi (PAMBO) Reaches Final Presale Stage, Raises Over $4 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandoshi (PAMBO) has successfully raised over $4 million as it enters the final stage of its presale, marking a significant milestone in its development. This achievement highlights the strong interest from investors, reflecting their confidence in Pandoshi's potential to make a big impact in the world of cryptocurrencies. Built on a foundation that emphasizes scalability, sustainability, and efficiency, Pandoshi is designed to offer innovative solutions in decentralized finance (DeFi).





With the completion of this last presale phase, the project is now gearing up for its next big step: launching on both decentralized and centralized exchanges, a move eagerly anticipated by its growing community and investors. This transition is expected to enhance Pandoshi's visibility and accessibility, further solidifying its position in the crypto market.

Pandoshi (PAMBO)

Pandoshi's cryptocurrency presale has made a notable impact, securing over $4 million within the first 2 months of its presale launch. This achievement underscores the project's potential and growing appeal within the cryptocurrency space.



Far from being another run-of-the-mill meme coin, Pandoshi represents a sovereign and decentralized digital ecosystem. Its mission is deeply rooted in the principles of decentralization, financial privacy, and the promotion of an engaged and participatory community governance model.

Pandoshi has reached the pivotal last phase of its presale, now in phase five, where PAMBO tokens are priced at $0.01 apiece. This phase marks the culmination of a meticulously orchestrated presale process, characterized by a stepwise increase in the price of tokens. As this ultimate phase draws to a close, anticipation mounts for Pandoshi's forthcoming introduction to a variety of exchange platforms. This stage offers a critical opportunity for investors to purchase PAMBO at presale rates before it becomes widely available for trading on exchanges.

Pandoshi's infrastructure is underpinned by a Layer-2 network utilizing the Proof of Stake mechanism, offering a greener solution than traditional Proof of Work systems. The platform encompasses a suite of decentralized services, including exchanges, a non-custodial Pandoshi Wallet that empowers users with full control over their assets, Metaverse gaming, educational resources, and cryptocurrency-compatible prepaid cards, all functioning without KYC requirements.

-p>

The project's economy is built around the PAMBO token, engineered to grow scarce and gain value through a strategic buy-and-burn policy.

With 2 billion PAMBO tokens created, half are allocated to the presale, while the remainder supports liquidity on platforms like Uniswap and major centralized exchanges, in addition to funding promotional activities and incentives.

Pandoshi recently made headlines with the release of the beta version of its Pandoshi Wallet on the Google Play Store, an announcement made with much fanfare on Twitter. This significant event, occurring during the active presale period, signals a leap forward in the project's development, especially in its support for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains, with an eye towards incorporating non-EVM chains soon. Additionally, an iOS version of the wallet is anticipated to roll out, aiming to widen access to an even larger audience in the near future.

The introduction of the Pandoshi Wallet to the Google Play Store has significantly elevated Pandoshi's profile, effectively addressing any doubts and enhancing investor trust in its commitment to decentralized finance (DeFi). This strategic move is in sync with Pandoshi's focus on open-source development and governance led by its community, attracting an increasing number of investors who value privacy and the principles of decentralization. The wallet's launch has generated considerable excitement among investors, many of whom are eager to participate in the presale before its completion.

Furthermore, the wallet's availability as open-source on GitHub underlines Pandoshi's pledge to transparency and cooperative progress. This effort not only boosts Pandoshi's standing within the DeFi community but also solidifies its role as an advocate for the fundamentals of decentralized finance. The enthusiastic reception to the wallet's launch and the positive feedback received highlight Pandoshi's potential to significantly influence the future landscape of cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

Click Here To Buy PAMBO Tokens



Visit the links below for more information about Pandoshi (PAMBO):

Website:

Whitepaper:



CONTACT: Andrew Fitzer pixelpulseads-at-gmail