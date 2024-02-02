Global Halal Cosmetics Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Halal Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Halal Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the halal cosmetics market size is predicted to reach $72.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The growth in the halal cosmetics market is due to the increasing Muslim population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest halal cosmetics market share. Major players in the halal cosmetics market include INGLOT Cosmetics, J.L. Morison (India) Ltd., Clara International Beauty Group, Prolab Cosmetics, IVY Beauty Corporation.

Halal Cosmetics Market Segments

.By Type: Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Others

.By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

.By End User: Men, Women, Unisex

.By Geography: The global halal cosmetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Halal cosmetics are beauty and personal care products that adhere to Islamic law and are free of haram ingredients or substances. They are used for the same purposes as other beauty and personal care products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Halal Cosmetics Market Characteristics

3. Halal Cosmetics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Halal Cosmetics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Halal Cosmetics Market Size And Growth

27. Halal Cosmetics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Halal Cosmetics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027