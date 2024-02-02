Branching Minds Wins Tech And Learning Award Of Excellence: Best Of 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maya Gat, CEO and Co-FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds , a leading education technology company that leverages the learning sciences and technology to help K-12 schools and districts effectively personalize instruction and intervention, has won the Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 in the category of Primary Education.The Tech and Learning Award of Excellence celebrates organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the advancement of technology in education. This award recognizes Branching Minds' outstanding contributions to the education sector and its deep commitment to empowering educators and improving student outcomes.Branching Minds' comprehensive platform is designed to empower educators by addressing the diverse needs of students through personalized learning plans, data-driven insights, and evidence-based interventions. The recognition by the Tech and Learning Awards committee underscores the company's pivotal role in shaping the future of education through cutting-edge technology."We are thrilled and honored to be named the Best of 2023 by Tech and Learning," said Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to creating impactful solutions that make a difference in classrooms. We believe in the transformative power of education technology, and this recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and driving positive change in the education landscape."The Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence showcase companies and products that have excelled in providing innovative solutions to the education community. Branching Minds was evaluated by a panel of expert judges based on criteria such as effectiveness, ease of use, and the potential for positive impact on teaching and learning.Branching Minds continues to stand out for its user-friendly platform, data-driven approach, and commitment to improving educational outcomes for all students. The Tech and Learning Award of Excellence affirms the company's position as a leader and innovator in the education technology sector.For more information about Branching Minds and its award-winning platform, please visit branchingminds .About Branching MindsBranching Minds partners with schools to help educators streamline differentiation and personalize learning through an MTSS system solution that simplifies best practices. Since 2013, Branching Minds has worked with more than 217,000 teachers, 41,500 managers, 3,000 district administrators, 3,000 schools, and 250 districts across 33 states, to improve outcomes for more than 1.5 million students. For more information, visit

