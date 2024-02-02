(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Exodus Road Partners in the Production of "Servidão,”A Documentary on Contemporary Slave Labor in Brazil

- Cintia MeirellesCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Exodus Road, a global leader in the fight against human trafficking, is thrilled to announce its partnership in producing, and supporting, the groundbreaking documentary "Servidão." Directed by the acclaimed Renato Barbieri and narrated by Negra Li, this poignant film casts a revealing light on the harrowing realities of contemporary slave labor in the Brazilian Amazon."Servidão," which premiered in Brazilian theaters on January 25, 2024, intimately explores the lives affected by centuries-old slave labor practices. Through the dedicated work of the Special Mobile Inspection Group of the Ministry of Labour and the powerful narratives of rural workers and modern abolitionists, the documentary unveils the enduring challenges and complexities of combating slavery in Brazil.A report published by the International Labor Organization (2023) estimates that more than 1 million individuals currently experience modern slavery in Brazil. Despite strict laws implemented by the Brazilian government that criminalize labor and sex trafficking, the complexity of the crime presents steep barriers to identification and response.Reflecting on the partnership and the essence of the film, Renato Barbieri, Director of "Servidão," shared,“The film was born from a profound desire to make the general public confront the reality of slave labor in Brazil. It's more than a documentary; it's a movement urging this generation to achieve what centuries have failed to accomplish: the definitive abolition of slavery."The Exodus Road's support for "Servidão" comes alongside its ongoing commitment to the combat of human trafficking crime in Brazil. The organization's Brazilian programs focus on training and technological support for law enforcement in the fight against labor and sex trafficking across the country. As of January 2024, The Exodus Road has helped liberate 376 survivors of human trafficking and arrest 40 perpetrators of the crime in Brazil alone.Cintia Meirelles, The Exodus Road's Brazil Country Director, shared her thoughts on the film's impact.“Servidão offers a masterfully crafted portrait of the experiences of those that The Exodus Road serves in coordination with law enforcement every day. We are immensely proud to support the launch of the film and hold great anticipations for the impact that it will have on awareness and advocacy work within the country.”As "Servidão" makes its debut, The Exodus Road invites communities, stakeholders, and advocates to engage with the film's message and add their voice to awareness and advocacy for the fight against modern-day slavery. For further details on "Servidão" and to watch an exclusive interview about the film featuring Director Renato Barbieri and celebrated human rights advocate and journalist Leonardo Sakamoto, please visit theexodusroad/servidao.About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,400 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,200 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road's approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums including: TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 27,000 officers and citizens through their educational curriculums.The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2012, and still calls the city home for the U.S. office.For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at , and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

