Medina Country Club Opens Palmer Room Event Venue

Medina Country Club, one of Northeast Ohio's premier, private golf clubs, announced today the grand opening of the Palmer Room, a publicly-available premium event rental venue inside the Union Performance Centre.

The 1,700 square foot Palmer Room features a world-class kitchen, bar and event space. Two elite Trackman golf simulators are neatly tucked into the venue offering people the opportunity to improve their golf game or just stay entertained. Outside guests will enjoy ample seating on a beautiful patio complete with firepits and beautiful sunset views overlooking the Club's driving range. The venue is available for the enjoyment of Medina Country Club members and may also be rented to the public for corporate or private events.

"People are going to absolutely love what we've built here," said owner and Club President Bill Cosgrove. "Everyone is looking for the experience premium venues like this offer, whether it's for team building, networking, or any number of private events from baby showers to retirement parties."

The Palmer Room is located within the Union Performance Centre, home of the Jim Wise Golf Academy. The Union Performance Centre is the region's premier destination for golf education and entertainment featuring indoor practice area, golf simulators, PuttView analyzers, a fitness center and full service lounge.

About Medina Country Club

Medina Country Club features an 18-hole Championship Course alongside a 9-hole family friendly course. With five sets of tees, notoriously fast and true greens on the Championship Course, and the tranquilness of the Red 9, Medina has something to offer golfers of all skill levels. The Club's Jim Wise Golf Academy offers clinics, academies and other support for golfers of all backgrounds and skill levels.

For more information on Medina Country Club, visit medinacc .

