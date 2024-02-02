STARRY® DEBUTS FIRST-EVER SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL STARRING ICE SPICE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The GRAMMY®-nominated, platinum-selling princess of rap calls on fans to choose STARRY® and break-up with their old lemon lime soda in "It's Time To See Other SodasTM"

TL;DR:



STARRY is heading to Super Bowl LVIII with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, starring Ice Spice.

"It's Time To See Other Sodas," is a new campaign bringing the weirdly refreshing personality of STARRY to sports' biggest stage as it chronicles STARRY mascots Lem and Lime winning over Ice Spice's heart as she ditches her ex-lemon lime soda. STARRY will invite lemon lime fans to join the fun on social for a chance to win tickets to see Ice Spice in concert in 2024.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking News: Ice Spice is seeing someone new! PepsiCo's latest soda sensation, STARRY, is heading to Super Bowl LVIII with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial , starring Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling hip hop star, Ice Spice. Also making her Big Game debut, Ice Spice links up with STARRY mascots, Lem and Lime, to show fans why "It's Time To See Other Sodas" and break-up with those tired lemon lime sodas.

STARRY is heading to Super Bowl LVIII with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, starring Ice Spice.

“It's Time To See Other Sodas,” chronicles Lem and Lime winning over Ice Spice after her last relationship fizzled out, leaving her ex-lemon lime behind.

PepsiCo's latest soda sensation, STARRY, is heading to Super Bowl LVIII with its first-ever Super Bowl commercial, starring Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling hip hop star, Ice Spice.

Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling princess of rap, Ice Spice, calls on fans to choose STARRY and break-up with their old lemon lime soda in“It's Time To See Other Sodas.”

The Super Bowl LVIII spot marks a major milestone for both STARRY and Ice Spice.

Since its January 2023 launch, STARRY has shaken up the category as a crisp, clear, and refreshing new option that consumers love, significantly boosting lemon lime sales and quickly becoming the third largest lemon lime player nationwide. The Super Bowl LVIII spot marks a major milestone for both STARRY and Ice Spice, who has quickly risen to fame with her drill inspired music and baddie attitude.

"Ice Spice is influencing hip hop by bringing a new signature style to the industry,"

said Michael Smith, Head of STARRY Brand Marketing. "Similarly, STARRY is providing a refreshing burst of crisp, clear lemon lime flavor to a category that's had limited options until now. Fans will see these two come together to make a splash on the big screen Super Bowl Sunday."

With a little bit of irreverence, "It's Time To See Other Sodas," chronicles Lem and Lime winning over Ice Spice after her last relationship fizzled out, leaving her ex-lemon lime behind. Combining music, culture, and humor, the 30-second commercial urges fans to ditch their old lemon lime flavored sodas in favor of STARRY – because STARRY Hits DifferentTM.

"It's unreal to star in my first Super Bowl commercial with STARRY," said Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling hip hop star, Ice Spice.

"It's Time To See Other Sodas" campaign will debut during sports' biggest stages with the first commercial airing during Super Bowl LVIII between the first and second

quarter, and the second during 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

It's Time to See Other Sodas Activations



Break-Up with Your Ex: On Super Bowl Sunday, STARRY will encourage fans to break-up with their old lemon lime flavored soda by commenting on their social posts with the hashtag #SeeOtherSodas for a chance to win the grand prize of a four day/three-night trip to see Ice Spice in concert at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2024, including airfare and lodging.

STARRY Swiping: STARRY mascots Lem and Lime are looking for love on Tinder! Users who swipe right on Lem and Lime profiles or STARRY Takeovers on Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and Singles Awareness Day can opt in to be shipped FREE STARRY to help win over their new love interest. STARRY Break-Up Kits: Starting on Valentine's Day, social media users who make it official and block their ex-lemon lime soda on Instagram and TikTok will be entered to win a STARRY Break Up Kit inclusive of a STARRY sweat set, phone ring, and iconic Valentine's Day heart candies with custom messages.

Follow @STARRYLemonLime on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, and visit STARRYLemonLime for more information on the new "It's Time to See Other Sodas" campaign.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Press Contacts:

Golin

Corey Manuel

[email protected]

STARRY

Rachael Feldman

[email protected]

SOURCE STARRYTM