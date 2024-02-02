KEENON Robotics' DINERBOT T9 Pro Receives Esteemed 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award By The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum Of Architecture And Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics is delighted to announce the recognition of its DINERBOT T9 Pro, an autonomous delivery robot, honored with the esteemed 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design. This acknowledgement celebrates the exceptional design aimed at simplifying the pick-up process and transforming dining experiences through engaging interactions. The DINERBOT T9 Pro ensures patrons retrieve items effortlessly, enhancing user convenience and marking a significant milestone in service robotics innovation.

KEENON DINERBOT T9 Pro Receives 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design

This cutting-edge service robot transforms dining experiences by inviting patrons to actively engage with their meal by self-pickup, eliminating the need to stand or perform additional steps, significantly improving user convenience and efficiency. Upon reaching the table, it orchestrates a seamless self-service experience through a large-screen display, friendly voice prompts, and integrated lighting. With upgraded scene recognition, fluid movement, human-robot interaction, and data optimization, the T9 Pro epitomizes elegance while paving the way for intelligent automation.

Crafted with meticulous attention, the DINERBOT T9 Pro merges aesthetics and practicality seamlessly. Its sleek, contemporary design combines simplicity and innovation, presenting a visually compelling appearance that harmoniously balances style and technological advancement, marking a unique standard in intelligent robotics.

KEENON Robotics' recognition with the 2023 GOOD DESIGN® Award, alongside exceptional designs, reaffirms its commitment to crafting robots that seamlessly integrate into and enhance various facets of everyday life. This prestigious accolade not only acknowledges the pursuit of exceptional design but also strengthens its mission to create technology that harmoniously aligns with human needs, contributing to a more accessible and efficient future. The

DINERBOT T9 Pro's streamlined operations for restaurants and enhanced dining experiences for customers showcase its praticality and necessity in evolving service robotics.

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

